Leading trainer Ben Yole drew first blood in Tasmania's only group 1 horse race when his well-travelled pacer Check In led all the way in Sunday night's opening heat in Hobart.
Yole's reinsman brother Mark had the nine-year-old away quickly from barrier 5 and he was able to head off the other front-markers including Victorian favourite The Raconteur.
Check In held that position for the rest of the 2579m journey to score by 3.2m from the fast-finishing Rackemup Tigerpie, the only other Victorian-trained runner, with Colby Sanz 4.7m away third.
Co-backmarker Harjeet (30m) moved three wide at the bell to work into the race and ran on gamely without threatening to finish fourth, beaten 10m.
The Raconteur ($2.70 fav) settled in third place and was handy throughout but could manage only fifth, 13m from the winner.
Check In, a $9 chance, spent the first four years of his career in his native New Zealand before racing in NSW and Victoria.
He was having his 16th start for Yole and it was his third win in Tasmania.
The second heat of the Tasmania Cup will be run in Hobart on Friday night and the $150,000 final at the same track on Saturday March 18.
All eight races on Sunday night's program were either heats or preludes of feature races.
The Clayton Miller-trained Charmedforareason finished strongly to collar pacemaker Margarets Clan in the shadows of the post in the second heat of the Jane Ellen for Tasbred fillies and mares.
Forsaken Me was given a lovely run by Gareth Rattray in the second heat of the Sinbad Bay for Tasbred colts and geldings and was able to get home over the top of his shorter-priced Todd Rattray-trained stablemate Maebee.
Victorian visitor The Only Decision, from the Emma Stewart stable, was a class above his rivals in the Eric Reece Memorial Prelude and strolled home by 15m as the 1.22 favourite.
The first heat of the Light Harness Tasmania Cup saw plenty of moves mid-race but it was the patience of junior driver Jacob Duggan that prevailed.
Duggan bided his time towards the rear of the field on $7.50 chance Wattabout Spangher and appeared to have a lap full of horse going into the back straight the last time.
When he finally let the Adrian Duggan-trained eight-year-old go, he quickly improved his position, zooming to the lead rounding the home turn and racing away to score by 22m.
Driver Charlie Castles also came from back in the field to round up his rivals on Blue Label in the first heat of the Trainers Encouragement Pace, albeit by a much smaller margin.
The John Castles-trained gelding got home by only a head over Victorian-trained Well Said Harps.
Emma Stewart and driver Allan McDonough picked up their second win for the night with $1.25 favourite Idealrockidealroll in the second heat of the LHT Cup.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
