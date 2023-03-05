The Examiner
Leading trainer supplies all-the-way winner in first heat of Tasmania's only group 1 harness race

By Greg Mansfield
March 5 2023
Ben Yole has won the first heat of the Tasmania Cup in Hobart.

Leading trainer Ben Yole drew first blood in Tasmania's only group 1 horse race when his well-travelled pacer Check In led all the way in Sunday night's opening heat in Hobart.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

