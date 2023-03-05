The state's education union head has said school support staff have missed out on one-off payments, which should have been paid after December 1.
Australian Education Union state president David Genford on Sunday said low-income educators had been denied the promised low-income payment in the new Public Sector Unions Wages Agreement.
Under the agreement, public sector workers on band 3 salaries were to received $1000 on the agreement's registration date, which was December 20.
Mr Genford further said teacher assistants and other support staff went unpaid for weeks due to delays in contracts and slow payroll response times.
Tasmanian public school teachers are due to walk off the job this Friday at 1.30pm to protest workforce pressures.
The government presented a renewed teachers' agreement to the AEU on February 27.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff at the time said that along with pay increases, the offer included improved support for early career teachers, more incentives for teachers in isolated schools and more in-class support.
Government minister Nic Street on Sunday said the union should present the government's latest pay offer to its members before Friday's strike action.
He said workplace shortages in the education sector were a national issue.
"Every state and territory is suffering from the same shortages unfortunately," he said.
"That's why the Education Minister is working with his state and federal colleagues on a workforce development plan for the entire country."
Mr Street said 400 extra teachers and 400 extra teacher assistants had been employed by the government since 2014.
Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie said it was unfathomable the government was playing hardball with teaching staff given the national teacher shortage.
"They should be rewarding teachers for the important work that they do in our schools and supporting them with in-class support," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.