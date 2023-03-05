A woman has escaped with minor injuries after being trapped along the Meander River for two hours.
The 63-year-old was walking up the Meander River near Jackeys Marsh when she stepped off a rock which fell and pinned her leg.
She had been pinned for about two hours, with people at the scene unable to free her, before police were notified via an emergency beacon.
Ambulance Tasmania, Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service also attended the scene but could only access the woman through a bush track, more than a kilometre from the river.
With the assistance of SES, TFS volunteers and fellow fishers, the trapped woman was freed and transported across the river by stretcher.
Westbury Police Constable Jessica Weston said the rescue was a team effort.
"It is heartening to see the professional manner in which local SES and Fire Service volunteers respond to these incidents. Without their continued assistance these rescues would not be possible in the timely manner that this one was completed," Constable Weston said.
The search and rescue helicopter safely winched the patient onboard and she was transported to the Launceston General Hospital for further medical treatment.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
