The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tamar Rowing Club win Grand Challenge eights at Launceston and Henley Regatta

Updated March 5 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winning Tamar crew of Mel Shelton, Stuart Doyle, Tom Bates, Mark Wilson, cox Grace Robertson, Will Birchmore, Mark Bonham, Will Bates and Paul Francis.

Tamar Rowing Club won the Grand Challenge eights final at the Launceston and Henley Regatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.