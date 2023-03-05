Tamar Rowing Club won the Grand Challenge eights final at the Launceston and Henley Regatta.
The last of 87 races on the Tamar River saw the crew of Mel Shelton, Stuart Doyle, Tom Bates, Mark Wilson, cox Grace Robertson, Will Birchmore, Mark Bonham, Will Bates and Paul Francis emerge victorious from North Esk (+4.13 seconds), Launceston Grammar (+9.01) and St Patrick's College (+14.30).
In other results on Sunday, Grammar crews won the girls' and boys' coxed quad sculls, the under-16 boys' coxed quad and double sculls, the girls' single (Lucy Wood) and double sculls and the under-15 boys' single sculls (Alex Caldwell).
Scotch Oakburn won the boys' under-16 coxed fours, the girls' under-15 single sculls (Emily Atherton) and boys' (Cameron Parker).
St Patrick's crews won the girls' double sculls and the under-14 single scull double through Beau Furlonge and Alexandra Pietsch.
Tamar's Mark Bonham won the men's masters single sculls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.