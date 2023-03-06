Northern Tasmanian soccer clubs will be hoping their impact on the men's statewide league is as extensive as the origins of their coaches.
The arrival of Launceston United means that for the first time, this season's NPL Tasmania will feature an even split of teams either side of the 42 degree line of latitude - our state's equivalent of the demilitarised zone along the 38th parallel between North and South Korea, with comparable volatility.
While Devonport will be seeking to further capitalise on their monopoly of the North-West region by chasing another league and cup double, United, Launceston City and Riverside Olympic will be vying for home-town dominance amid considerable debate as to whether the city can sustain three teams.
The four clubs could hardly have searched much further for leadership with their respective coaches travelling a combined 64,000 kilometres to ply their trade.
From the municipality of Valongo near Portugal's second city of Porto, to Concon, on the Chilean coast west of the capital Santiago and two small towns in western England - the coaches appear to epitomise the trusty description "well-travelled".
And they bring a lot more to our shores than just distinctive accents having played and worked professionally across the world, including the English Premier League - arguably the planet's top competition.
Chilean Fernando Munoz spent a year coaching at Northern Rangers before venturing a couple of kilometres along Elphin Road to Northern Championship rivals United where he will oversee the Birch Avenue club's ascension into statewide competition.
Helder Dos Santos Silva also brings a touch of Iberia to Riverside after playing professionally in two countries (Aguas Santas in his native Portugal and Aldershot in England), coaching at Crystal Palace and honing his skills in the Chinese Super League.
Daniel Syson has completed a progression long of distance but short of spelling from Lancaster City to Launceston City. Having also played for his home town Morecambe, just outside England's Football League, Syson spent a year in the US before moving to Tasmania eight years ago to play at Valley Road and Prospect Park, where he has now taken charge and filled the niche description of Latrobe-based Arsenal-supporting barber.
Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne hails from further south in England, describing Ross-on-Wye as "middle distance between Bristol, Birmingham and Cardiff - a little country town in the middle of nowhere but a nice part of the world". Having played professionally as a junior, he was a development coach at Aston Villa, Cardiff and Hereford.
Talking to all four coaches is an entertaining and rewarding cultural experience.
Dos Santos Silva speaks six languages and isn't afraid to reference his home nation's most famous coaching export in outlining his ethos.
"I'm not a (Jose) Mourinho or a saviour, I just want to help everyone reach their full potential," he said after taking charge at the Windsor Park club which has won just four times in the last three NPL Tasmania seasons.
Munoz has a similar mentality as he helps United take the plunge into statewide action. "We hope to obtain consistency in our first season," he said. "We know that it will not be easy facing seven clubs with more experience."
Syson and Ballantyne - who both look like they could still keep pace with Joel Stone - are setting their sights a bit higher.
Syson, who captained City in 2018 under Jez Kenth and Peter Savill, has brought with him former Devonport teammate Nathan Pitchford, who was a strength and conditioning coach with the Western Bulldogs when they won the AFL premiership in 2016.
"I'm really happy with the squad and the progression we have made," Syson said, before setting a new-look City side a top-three target.
Having led Strikers to a league and cup double last season, Ballantyne isn't about to lower his sights. Fresh from winning the Summer Cup on Saturday he said: "There are five trophies we can win this year, that's one down four to go."
It would be difficult to argue against that final with South Hobart featuring the state's top two sides. South were as hard-working and skillful as would be expected of any Ken Morton outfit while Ballantyne appeared to channel an inner Pep Guardiola by slamming his team's performance despite winning a tough encounter.
Such international involvement is not entirely new. Only three years ago, Windsor Park was home to Argentinean Luca Vigilante, Spaniard Nil Sanz, Mexican Jhostan Padron and Belgian coach Jo Haezebrouck while midfielders Aaron Kidmas and Liam Gilmore were born in Nigeria and Belgium. Across town, Lithuanian Gedi Krusa was the notable exception to City's English enclave of captain Sam Ridgard, his housemate Rob Gerrard and coaches Roger Hardwicke and Dan Smith.
It must be hoped that such an influx of overseas experience can only benefit Tasmanian soccer.
Despite more registered players, the sport still plays second fiddle to the other notable football code in both funding and promotion.
While the Tasmanian Government pushes for a third elite AFL venue, the state remains devoid of any credible rectangular stadium and masterfully blew a glorious opportunity to be a part of Australia's first hosting of a World Cup later this year.
Maybe this season's NPL Tasmania - which kicks off with a Northern derby between City and Riverside next Friday night - will help the sport start to regain that lost ground.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.