Albo doing a delicate dance on super to avoid Shorten's 2019 'misjudgment'

Anthony Albanese seems to have learnt some lessons from the experience of Bill Shorten.
Before the 2019 election, the previous Labor leader promised - or threatened more likely - changes to franking credits that would have ended tax refunds worth a total of around $6 billion for retired shareholders.
In defeat, Shorten himself conceded that he had "misread the mood about franking credits". The widespread belief is that his misreading greatly assisted a surprise win for the Coalition.
It may explain why Albanese is treading very carefully when it comes to taxation and superannuation - not that he wouldn't already have recognised the political dangers in that particular minefield anyway.
In Labor's euphoria after the victory last year, many of its supporters were urging the new prime minister to ditch a pre-election commitment to enact a tax cut he inherited from the Coalition. The retention of the so-called "stage three tax cut" was promised before the economy worsened so, ran the reasoning on the left, the new government need not be bound by the pledge. Conditions have changed so policy can change was the reasoning. There was a lot of pressure but Albanese did resist. The promise was made, and he knew the political cost of breaking it.
He has talked several times of his second term - the referendum on the republic, for example, will not happen unless Labor wins again, so Albanese is thinking long term. If he is to win again, he will need to keep the votes of many better-off voters who are not often thought of as the natural Labor constituency.
These people keep a close eye on their super. And they, like all voters, would remember broken promises, particularly when it comes to taxation.
Labor is traditionally vulnerable to the charge it promises rectitude before an election but loosens the purse strings after one. With this in mind, Albanese is wise to say that his government's increase in taxes on superannuation profits would only happen after the next election, offering the Liberals a powerful weapon ahead of that election.
This is not a negligible risk to Labor. Its honeymoon will not last. New governments bump up against realities and tough choices have to be made.
Labor is already trying to win the next election's arguments. The Treasurer said after the announcement of the proposed superannuation change that it was "modest", that the vast majority - 99.5 per cent - would be unaffected. But "modest" is a debatable term, particularly in the heat of an election.
Labor's problem is that once one segment of superannuants is targeted for a tax rise, those voters unaffected by the change are entitled to suspect they could be next. With this in mind, Labor is treading through this minefield with skill. It's not quite, or yet, broken the pledge because a Liberal victory would negate its plan. The voters can still decide. Those same suspicious voters wondering whether those with less in their super funds will be targeted next will also be wondering whether touchy issues such as negative gearing might also be on a potential Labor hit list.
That the government has been prepared to take this risky move into lifting tax on superannuation, if only for those very well off superannuants, will also raise suspicions that there are very real budgetary pressures on this government. For Tasmania, seemingly believing the feds are an unlimited supply of cash for stadiums, roads, and keeping the state's dysfunctional councils alive, this is also a warning signal. The state cannot assume the Albanese government will cough up the $240 million it has been asked to contribute towards the Macquarie Point stadium.
On super though, the Prime Minister and Treasurer may comfort themselves that they have not quite broken the no-tamper promise, at least for the 99.5 per cent they claim won't be affected. They - and we - will know how wise it was politically only after the election due in 2025.
