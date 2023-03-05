Albo doing a delicate dance on super to avoid Shorten's 2019 'misjudgment'

Labor's problem is that once one segment of superannuants is targeted for a tax rise, those voters unaffected by the change are entitled to suspect they could be next. With this in mind, Labor is treading through this minefield with skill. It's not quite, or yet, broken the pledge because a Liberal victory would negate its plan. The voters can still decide. Those same suspicious voters wondering whether those with less in their super funds will be targeted next will also be wondering whether touchy issues such as negative gearing might also be on a potential Labor hit list.