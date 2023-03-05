The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian doctor saves mum and baby with new life-saving hospital service

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 5 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Hobart Hospital specialist Dr Hayden Bell saved stroke survivor Karen Clarke's life when she was pregnant with Astley, now 15 months. Picture: Marina Hacquin

Devonport mother Karen Clarke, 37, her husband Dion and their daughter Harper were experiencing the highest of highs in life, when they were struck by the lowest of lows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.