Devonport mother Karen Clarke, 37, her husband Dion and their daughter Harper were experiencing the highest of highs in life, when they were struck by the lowest of lows.
Karen, who was nine weeks pregnant, almost died.
The family had been trying for several years to bring another child into their family when their hopes became reality.
But nine weeks later the excitement of pregnancy was being dampened by severe headaches and blurry vision, which eventually led to an acute stroke.
Karen was suffering from a condition where the larger blood vessels in her brain were full of blood clots, which meant her body was unable to drain blood back to her heart, resulting in strokes and bleeding in the brain.
Royal Hobart Hospital neurovascular interventionalist Dr Hayden Bell, who is part of a service that can now treat Tasmanians in Hobart instead of them being airlifted to Melbourne, was part of the team that helped to save Karen's life and the life of her then unborn child.
The hospital's Interventional Neuroradiology Service (INS) provides critical medical interventions, particularly for the treatment of acute strokes, and means more patients can be treated in Tasmania, at any time.
"The condition affects five to 10 people per million, so it is rare...Karen had it at the severe end of the spectrum...I was pretty worried for Karen, people die from this."
Dr Bell performed the interventional neurovascular procedure through a vein in Karen's leg, under X-ray guidance.
"We had to put catheters through her leg, steer them into the blood vessels that were blocked in her brain, and physically pull out the clots to reopen the blood vessels in the brain,allow the blood to drain back to her heart, and decrease the blood pressure in her head."
After the surgery Karen "fought every minute" in a 10 day coma, and eventually went on to give birth to Astley, now 15 months old.
Almost two years on Karen and her family got to reunite with Dr Bell, and he got to meet the two lives he had saved.
Karen said Dr Bell's kindness and genuine empathy made all the difference.
She said Tasmania was lucky to have Dr Bell and the INS team, who had all helped bring Astley, a smiling, cheeky, on-the-move little girl, into their lives.
"You and the teams collectively not only saved my life, you kept a family whole," Karen said.
"You allowed us to have a beautiful baby, it saved a 7 year-old's heart from shattering into a million pieces and her life never being the same again, and saved Dion losing his wife and having to navigate raising a broken seven year old.
"You said you are just doing your job but for us it was so much more than that. There are so many things that we could say, it was traumatising, it was huge, but here we are. We definitely have so much gratitude."
