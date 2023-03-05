The Examiner
Ryley Major retires as Tasmanian harness racing's biggest winner on home soil

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Rohan Hillier drives Ryley Major to one of his 35 career wins. The 10-year-old has been retired as the highest stake-earning pacer on Tasmanian soil. Picture by Stacey Lear

Ryley Major, a winner of more money on Tasmanian tracks than any other pacer in history, has been retired after an illustrious career spanning 77 races and 35 wins.

