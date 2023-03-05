Speedway driver hospitalised after serious crash

A Speedway driver has been hospitalised with serious head and neck injuries following a crash at Saturday night's Hobart Speedway.
The 34-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition.
The crash occurred about 9.15pm and came just one week after fellow driver Adrian Redpath was injured in a serious crash at Carrick Speedway in the North.
In a statement, Tasmania Police said they were investigating the crash.
