Launceston Library Gamer Take Over Day was about outside the box storytelling

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 6 2023 - 3:00am
William Heatley, 13 and Dead Baron during the Smash Bros tournament.

The Launceston Library was a-buzz on Sunday with its first Gamer Take Over Day with more than 150 people taking part.

