The Launceston Library was a-buzz on Sunday with its first Gamer Take Over Day with more than 150 people taking part.
Gamer Day kicked off Tasmania Reads week running from March 5 to March 11.
One of the key co-ordinators of the event was Launceston Library services co-ordinator for community learning Mary Brooke.
"What we are celebrating with Gamer Day is how group storytelling, community and people coming together and sharing passions forms a foundation of literacy and reading," she said.
"A lot of the gaming groups and people volunteering really appreciate having the space to gather and sharing their love of games."
Activities ranged from board games, card games, campaign games like Dungeons and Dragons, miniature painting, speed cubing and console gaming.
The Smash Bros Tournament was run by Dean Baron who runs E-sport and gaming community group Down Tilt.
Mr Baron said gaming is a way for people to connect.
"For a lot of people it's a way to engage that usually isn't there," he said.
Jessie Martin volunteered to run a miniature painting spot, she said this hobby drew her in as an act of mindfulness.
"Young adults typically don't have the resources themselves to start something like this," she said. "Being able to do it at an event like this is a soft introduction."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
