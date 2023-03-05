Greater Northern Raiders women fell agonisingly short of a Cricket Tasmania Premier League double.
For the second season running, the composite team came up short in the one-day final, going down by 12 runs to New Town in a low-scoring but nail-biting final at Bellerive Oval.
The defeat was particularly cruel on Montana Bradley and Hannah Magor who had travelled some of the longest distances to make the decider and looked to have rescued their team with a superb late partnership.
Club commitments had the pair in Burnie and Latrobe respectively the previous night but, after traversing the state, they teamed up when the Raiders were looking doomed.
Uniting with their side at 8-87 - still 69 runs short of the 156 victory target - the North-West Coasters delivered a partnership when Raiders needed it most.
Bradley played the lead role, absorbing 94 high-pressure deliveries and striking just three boundaries in her hugely-impressive 40 not out.
Magor was a willing support, her patient but mature contribution of 12 coming off 45 balls as the pair produced the highest partnership of the day.
Desperate for a breakthrough with 15 overs still available, New Town captain Chloe Abel brought back the day's standout performer Kathryn Bryce, whose 5-24 included the top four batters and was backed up by one of her team's crucial middle-order run-outs.
The victory target was just 15 runs away when the partnership came to an end on 54 as Amy Smith (2-27) bowled Magor.
Number 11 Charlotte Layton produced three dot balls and looked to be seeing off the dangerous Bryce before a single off her last delivery retained the strike.
Bradley could only look on helplessly as Layton was clean bowled by Cassandra McLoughlin off the next ball to hand New Town the title.
"I must admit, it was disappointing when that happened," said Bradley.
"It's been a long season and all the girls really felt it. To get this far and to lose in such a close way is pretty disappointing. But you win some, you lose some."
A hotel mix-up left Bradley marooned in Launceston late on Saturday night but after crashing over with Magor she joined her teammates for a 6am departure.
As she headed back towards the North-West on Sunday night, destined for her teaching job in Stanley, the 26-year-old admitted the team had started to believe they could pull off an unlikely win.
"At eight wickets down, it felt like we were probably out of it but we had a lot of overs left so it was a good chance for Hannah and I to keep batting. The runs kept coming and we started to get a bit more hope.
"I did not feel under pressure because I thought there was not much we could do with eight wickets down, just have faith in each other.
"We had put on a fair bit and thought 'we've come this far ...' It was more about confidence than anything because the runs were coming.
"Even when Hannah got out I still felt we could do it because we only had 15 runs to go and I had confidence in our defence."
Bradley said the team took plenty of positives out of the disappointment.
"Our post-game talk highlighted everyone's improvement and strengths which will be really encouraging going into next season."
Coach Darren Simmonds said the team never gave up hope.
"Cricket is a funny game and we always believe we are in the game until it's done," he said.
"We talk about staying in the game and Montana and Shorts (Magor) knuckled down, got us deep in the game and started to put real pressure back on the opposition.
"I did not think it was over because I know what a player Montana is and I know what fight and desire Hannah has."
Having already banked the T20 trophy with a stunning eight-wicket victory over previously-unbeaten North Hobart, Raiders went into the final full of confidence having also won both this season's one-day matches against the Bucks, by 154 and 31 runs.
Welcoming back Julia Cavanough, captain Sasha Moloney and Emma Manix-Geeves fresh from their stunning WNCL victory, the Raiders got off to the perfect start when another title-winning Tiger was dismissed in the opening over.
Former South African international Lizelle Lee, who always loomed as the Bucks' dangerwoman, had already survived three lbw appeals before being caught behind by Manix-Geeves off Cavanough's fifth delivery.
Meg Radford also struck early to dismiss Bryce but from 2-14, New Town built steady partnerships of 42, 23 and 22 as Smith - another returning Tiger - anchored the innings with 43 off 45.
Moloney ended Smith's stay from slip and claimed a couple more wickets with the ball (2-10) as the Bucks lost 4-15 and Cavanough (3-35) bowled Vanessa Dobson and Tara-Lee Pearce in consecutive balls.
A ninth-wicket partnership of 26 would go on to prove pivotal to the contest as Matilda Waddington (12) and McLoughlin (17 not out) took New Town to 10-155.
Raiders made a dreadful start to the chase as Bryce ripped through their top order.
A scorecard featuring four ducks saw the team slump to 3-19 with Manix-Geeves, Radford and Cavanough all gone cheaply.
However, when Ava Curtis smashed 18 runs (including four boundaries) off Abel's fourth over, the momentum swung back towards the Raiders.
Curtis (33 off 37) built partnerships of 30 and 35 with Moloney and Bradley before two middle-order run-outs derailed the rescue attempt, sparked a collapse of 4-3 and set the stage for Bradley and Magor's late heroics.
