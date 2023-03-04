Launceston Touch Association had their grand final day at Prospect Park on Saturday with 16 premiers crowned.
Ranging from under-12s to division one play, the touch football showcase went off without a hitch according to general manager Angela Shipp.
"It's been an amazing day, we had some really good touch football, with two 25-score drop-offs, which is absolutely amazing - really, really high scoring games," she said.
"It's been a huge success with no major drama and everything running smoothly, which is all we could have hoped for."
The two finals locked in at 12 apiece after regular time were the under-14 boys' battle between the Great White Sharks and Bulldogs Blue and the division three men's clash between Bru Coffee Hut Sharks and Fresh Hazards.
Shipp explained the drop-off is a two-minute play, with the team that scores the best after the sudden-death time named the winner.
Great White Sharks and Bru Coffee Hut Sharks won those grand finals.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
