The state's best swimmers are heading to Hobart for the long weekend to compete at the Tasmanian Long-Course Championships.
Swimming Tasmania has said that more than 270 athletes will race in a 156-event program.
The competition is at the Hobart Aquatic Centre from March 10 to 13.
The elite swimmers will then go on to compete at the national titles at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre in April.
The Australian Age Championships are from April 7 to 15; and the Australian Swimming Championships from April 17 to 20.
A trio of swimmers from the Launceston Masters Swimming Club (the Lemmings) won gold at the 39th Masters Swimming Tasmania long-course summer championships at Hobart Aquatic Centre in February.
John Pugh, Ruth Timperon and Christine Brown were the gold medallists, with Andrew Lancaster and Bill Woodworth winning silver and Jacquie Spencer bronze.
An 11-strong team of Lemmings took part, and Launceston was placed third overall with 482 points.
Hobart Dolphins, with 1407 points, claimed top honours, followed by Hobart Aquatics with 616 points.
Masters Swimming Australia national long-course titles take place at Hobart Aquatic Centre on April 18-22.
Neville Snook has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to both the Lemmings and Masters Swimming Tasmania with life membership at the Launceston Masters Swimming Club annual meeting.
Snook also took out the club's endurance award.
Other awards went to: Brad Collins (most improved); Sebastian Cascajares (coaches' award); Adrienne McMahon (club person of the year); and Mike Trethewie, Glenn Bryan, Danny Whelan, Fiona Hill, Kate Heazlewood, Jacqui Spencer, Brad Collins, Alwynne McMahon (lane awards). Adrienne McMahon is the president.
Bridport Surf Life Saving club has congratulated Surf Life Saving Tasmania's junior life saver of the year, Annie Howard.
In a Facebook post, the Bridport club described this as "a lovely acknowledgement of the enormous contribution Annie has made throughout the season to our club and surf life saving more broadly. Annie's genuine passion for all things surf life saving shines through in everything she is involved in. Her commitment and passion is admirable".
The Scottsdale Aquatic Centre hosted the successful return of the Tasmanian country championships on February 11 after many years in recess.
Swimmers from Scottsdale, Cradle Coast, Latrobe, Burnie, Huon Valley, South Esk and Launceston Aquatic clubs took part.
Swimming Tasmania described it as a "glorious day" where "the sun was shining, the pool glistened and the country hospitality was amazing".
Swimming Tasmania added: "We would like to thank and congratulate all swimmers who participated in the meet and for many it was their first time at competition swimming and they did an awesome job, well done."
The Scottsdale pool was also due to host the New Horizons Tasmania annual swimming carnival on Sunday, March 5.
Swimming Tasmania is now seeking nominations for the state team to compete at the School Sport Australia championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in August. Expressions of interest close on March 14.
The final two races in this season's Tasmanian ocean swim series are at Seven Mile Beach on March 18 and Kingston Beach on March 19.
