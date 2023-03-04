After an undefeated home-and-away season, there is only one more win between Longford and the TCL premiership.
Dismissing Hadspen for just 81 in the qualifying final, it took the Tigers more effort than they would have hoped but they got the victory by four wickets in the end.
"It's great to get through to a grand final but I think we've still got a bit to learn," coach Richard Howe said.
"Hadspen took it up to us there at the end and it was obviously good to get through but there were a few precious moments there finishing six-down with a low total.
"It goes to show that blokes wear their hearts on their sleeves and that's what happens sometimes."
Howe himself had a day out, claiming a hat-trick on his way to 6-22 off seven overs before being the steady hand with the stick - making 29* off 38 as wickets fell around him.
After "umm-ing and ahh-ing" whether to bowl himself, the captain-coach took the wickets of Ethan Conway, David Smith and Tom Beckett in the 19th over after already claiming the key wickets of Liam Reynolds and Johnathan Marsden.
"I got the first one and then the boys at mid-off told me to bowl at the stumps and see what happens and the next one hit the stumps," Howe said about the hat-trick.
"Thankfully Tommy left the next one which was going to cannon into middle. It doesn't come around very often but at the end of the day, we play a team sport and it's good to go through to the grand final."
Adam House's 30 from 30 balls was the highlight of the batting innings for the defeated Hadspen.
Chieftains' captain-coach Reynolds and Justin Reeves made life hard for Longford as they set about chasing their score, taking early wickets as they bowled their eight overs straight out.
Reynolds dismissed Jackson and Dion Blair for six and zero respectively, while Reeves removed Josh Adams (14) and Matthew Lawrence (seven) as they took 2-25 and 2-26.
Sameera Vishwaranga (1-19) and Sithara Perera (1-1) both took wickets late in the piece but the Tigers' challenge proved too strong as they made their way into a second consecutive TCL grand final.
Evandale Panthers made sure they would be playing next week as a lower-order partnership saw them across the line against Perth.
Struggling at 7-66 while chasing Perth's 140, it was all down to Kavindu Akalanka and Jacob Walker at eight and nine.
The pair united in the 23rd over and when they departed in the 37th, they'd won the match and locked in a preliminary final match-up with Hadspen.
Akalanka finished on 30*, hitting two boundaries along the way, while Walker dealt in plenty of even numbers en route to 40* - with nine twos, three fours and a six making up the bulk of his score.
Earlier in the innings, Perth worked their way through the Panthers' dangerous top order with minimal threat as captain-coach Jonty Manktelow's 22 was the highest score.
Perth bowlers Rila Rizvy (3-27) and Jamie Rigby (2-27) enjoyed strong days with the ball after their batters had plenty of starts in the first innings.
Captain Mason Keane made 34 and fellow opener Jake Smith made 19 as they looked to build a platform for the middle order but they weren't able to kick on with it.
Paul Fruin's 19 was the highlight in the middle order as Manktelow set up his day with 4-16 and Josh Crase (2-18) and Rickie Wells (2-36) helped him out.
In the league's first grand final of the season, Trevallyn (3-142) defeated Hadspen (141) by seven wickets to win the A-Reserve premiership.
