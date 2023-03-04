The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Richard Howe takes hat-trick as Longford qualify for TCL grand final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 4 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford captain-coach Richard Howe celebrates with Babar Khan after a catch. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After an undefeated home-and-away season, there is only one more win between Longford and the TCL premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.