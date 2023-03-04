Cricket North: Westbury make every wicket count with finals on line

Saturday's up-and-down weather gave Cricket North players plenty to think about.
There was the piercing Tassie heat in the morning followed by a gloomy afternoon which meant swing played a role in the final round of the two-dayers.
With all four competing teams in finals contention, Westbury gained the most from day one.
The Shamrocks posted 232 largely thanks to tail-enders Joel Lloyd (40) and Liam Ryan (31*) who put on a 71-run partnership for the final wicket against South Launceston at NTCA no. 2.
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet, who notched 54 from 123 balls, said it was awesome to watch.
"It's something we know within our four walls that we bat very deep. We haven't executed as well as we could of sometimes," he said.
"Joel is someone who was batting at six the first half of the year and probably didn't make the runs he would have liked so he's gone down a bit but we always know he's never far away and he batted beautifully.
"And Liam at the end was great. He's batted 11 all year but in the past he batted five in first grade so we know they're both capable of making runs."
Knights captain Jeremy Jackson felt his team bowled well in the morning to have Westbury 9-161.
"They put together a good partnership there at the end and we just couldn't find a way to break it and they ended up making what we thought was a par score," he said.
"We backed ourselves to chase that down but we've not batted well there in the last 17 overs."
He said South were disappointed to be 5-39 at stumps.
"We would have liked to have gone in one or two down at worst case scenario and then reassess for next week," he said.
"But we're not dead and buried yet. We'll front up next week and we've still got some very capable batters to come in our lower order."
Murfet was thrilled to see Ollie Wood (3-13) and Lloyd (1-20) take early wickets.
"The conditions probably helped us a bit, it got gloomy and a bit cooler and with the clouds coming in," he said.
"Joel and Ollie came in to try and bowl fast and hit hard areas to play at."
The Shamrocks' skipper elaborated on what made the conditions tricky.
"Especially with red-ball cricket, if there are gloomy overhead conditions, you're always a bit wary of what that could mean and if there's going to be more swing in the air for the bowlers and seeing (the ball) is probably a bit harder - watching it out of the hand," he said.
"That was one thing we wanted to make really difficult for them. If the conditions are going our way then you don't want to waste that opportunity and we didn't do that today."
Jackson didn't feel the conditions played a major role.
"It was sunny and hot for the best part of the first two sessions," he said.
"I don't think it really had too much of a bearing on it to be honest.
"The ball was nipping around and swinging around a bit out there. Maybe the overhead conditions had a bit to do with that when they bowled there late, I'm not too sure."
Josh Freestone was the best of South's bowlers with 4-65 from 19 overs.
Jackson added spinner Ian Labrooy sustained a hamstring injury and had to come off during South's fielding effort.
The fourth-ranked Blues did well to contain top team Launceston to 128 at Windsor Park and give themselves a fighting chance of sneaking into the top three.
Lyndon Stubbs put in one of the bowling efforts of the season with 7-24 off 13 overs.
Lions' opener Will Bennett and second drop Ben Humphrey were among his scalps.
Coach Patty Mackrell decribed Stubbs as a warrior.
"He's the hardest worker and is the oldest player so what he got is really a reflection of all the work he puts in," he said.
"He's been hitting the right areas and today the ball did a bit more for him. So a mixture of both just made him really hard to play and we took advantage of that with some good catches in the field."
Mackrell provided insight into what the ball was doing.
"It was swinging quite a lot. That was the biggest challenge for batting out there," he said.
"The wicket wasn't too bad."
Humphrey was the best of the Lions' batsmen with 43 from 110 balls while skipper Cam Lynch hit 30 runs.
Lynch explained what it was like out in the middle.
"The pitch was pretty good but it was just swinging all day long," he said.
"They bowled really well with that ball that was swinging around and they made it quite hard to play."
Lynch said it was a tough day for his group who are striving to retain top spot and earn a grand final berth.
"They managed to roll through our lower order quite easily," he said.
"Their plans were good with the ball and we just didn't execute long enough with the bat."
It was a scary start to Riverside's batting innings with the Lions' Tom Gray tearing through the top three (3-10).
Peter New (54*) helped dig the Blues out that hole and got the team to 5-107 at stumps.
Mackrell felt his group did everything they could on day one.
"Next week is all about starting again. It's going to turn into one-day game for us. We'll just look to attack and go from there," he said.
Daniel Smith trapped Jack Colgrave lbw on what ended up being the final ball of the day which gave the Lions a boost.
Lynch was largely happy with his side's bowling performance.
"Tommy Gray took three wickets in the third over so that had us up-and-about early but then there were a few chances that slipped and that just didn't stick," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
