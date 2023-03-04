Blues and roots rocker Ash Grunwald returns to Tasmania in late March with an additional Launceston show at the Royal Oak Hotel.
Since starting off with a guitar and a stompbox, Mr Grunwald has risen to be a crowd favourite throughout Tasmania and among festivals like Bluesfest.
Mr Grunwald said Tasmania was the first state he toured into 20 years ago.
"I've toured Tassie for a long time," Mr Grunwald said.
"I've got a lot of good memories there and the last tour probably felt like my most successful for a long time and this seems to be building on that."
He said he brings different material into each touring cycle, but planned to keep it solo for now.
"That's how I first made my name in the scene as a one-man band kind of thing," Mr Grunwald said.
"I'm doing a lot of that early material as well as my new album so there's a bit of a 'best of' vibe to it."
Mr Grunwald recently recorded with legendary Los Angeles producer Justin Stanley, who's produced the likes of Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.
"I didn't realise until I was in the studio that he did an album for Clapton and Prince, and a bit of the discovery of Gary Clark Jr so that was really cool," Mr Grunwald said.
"I'm hoping to get over to LA and do a few more things with him and keep going with it.
"Before the Blues & Roots Festival in Byron, I'm going to be recording a three-piece band, so that'll be my only band show of the year."
When it comes to writing and recording, he said he liked to change up his methods with each record.
"The last one I did a lot of co-writing and was really prepared; I wrote extra songs," Mr Grunwald said.
"I used to actually book studio time in a good studio and make the songs up there.
"Creativity is a funny thing, inspiration can strike a million different ways."
Ash Grunwald plays at the Royal Oak Hotel on Thursday March 23 and 24. Tickets and tour dates can be found online at ashgrunwald.com
