Launceston Church Grammar had a ripping day one at the 100th year of the Launceston Henley on Tamar Regatta on Saturday.
The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first Henley on Tamar Regatta as well as the 183rd Launceston Regatta.
Grammar rowing co-captain Tess Klower was part of the schoolgirls eight winning crew which featured competitors in grade 11 and 12.
"Today was pretty great, especially for the open girls. We've had a lot of wins," the 17-year-old said.
"We had a win in the four this morning and I think we had four fours in the first race. So that was pretty much the whole division. I think we all got top four so that was pretty impressive as well."
Klower spoke of why the eight was held in high-regard.
"It's the number and all coming together - you have to work together in that eight," she said.
"It's the one thing everyone works towards, getting a seat in that eight. It's the thing you want to be in."
It was a tight finish with only seconds separating two Grammar crews.
"We were actually very close with our second eight for most of the race, so we really had to dig deep and really pull through," Klower said.
"It was really close but we pulled through and won it.
"It was great to have both Launceston Grammar girls' eights so close together.
"It shows we're pretty even which is really good in a big group of girls."
Klower shed light on the club's preparation for the event which returned after not going ahead due to COVID last year.
"There's been a lot of training sessions, early mornings and hard work, especially this week," she said.
"We've really been putting in the hours every day before school and in the afternoons. Most days we'll have double training sessions."
Part of the appeal of the event is it's on the Tamar River by Royal Park with easy access for onlookers.
"There were definitely a lot more spectators than you'd get at Lake Barrington which is really cool," Klower said.
"There were people getting really excited about it and yelling out."
She added the team was well supported by the school community with teachers dropping by to watch.
Grammar, who have more than 120 rowers competing, are looking to do well in the quad sculls on Sunday.
"Quads is something we're very focused on as well because we're the state champ holders," Klower said.
"That's among our races tomorrow and we have doubles. I think we're also in the dash for cash."
The Grand Challenge Cup (eights) final, which is this year's marquee event, will be held on Sunday at 1.40pm.
The Cup features five sets and the winner will receive a record-high $5000 while the runner-up will get $1000.
Scotch Oakburn, St Patricks, Tamar, North Esk, Riverside, Allan Kitto Commemorative, Sandy Bay, Ulverstone and Derwent Mercantile Collegiate are among the other competing clubs. There are also masters events on the program.
The action starts at 9am on Sunday with racing to wrap up at about 2pm.
