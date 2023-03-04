'Callous' to see Earth as cash cow

Barry Prismall's opinion piece 'Moving the wind power goal posts' [The Examiner, February 26] is a laugh a line if you're not prone to crying about false claims or indifference to Tasmania's natural advantages in this age when tourism and hospitality are our biggest job-creators.
In 1991 the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre produced a book called 'The King River and the Laimerenga: the people of the King and Franklin River areas'.
It lamented the dozens of Aboriginal heritage sites to be lost under the King River power scheme.
But Mr Prismall, who had this information, says it was not a sensitive area!
He also knew that the Anthony scheme involved bulldozers invading a wild alpine plateau, drowning much of it to produce a piddle of power.
In the Tasmanian parliament I voted alone against the schemes but won a concession from minister Ray Groom: the proposed Anthony Highway, between Queenstown and Tullah, was re-routed to avoid running over the neck of beautiful Lake Selina.
So the highway passes a few hundred metres away but it provides no view of the lake. It is a pity there is no public viewing-platform for those driving by to see this lovely place as was recorded on canvas by Deloraine artist and environmentalist Val Whatley.
Mr Prismall is reckless when he gets to Tasmania's rare wildlife.
He echoes the disdain of former Victorian premier, Jeff Kennett, who dismissed the Orange-bellied parrot as a 'trumped-up Corella'.
Mr Prismall could say he is tongue-in-cheek with his opinion that 'this perennial parasite has sucked millions out of our scarce environment budget to keep it flying, but alas it won't flap a wing unless it hears the sound of a cash register'.
However, his words encapsulate a kernel of right-wing callousness which sees Earth's biosphere, from which we all come and upon which we all depend, as a milking cow or cash register.
Its Growth Economics religiously reduces our natural planet to being either saleable or expendable.
Beauty, naturalness and the pre-industrial human cultures with their connectedness to country and wildlife, are seen as priceless in the sense of having no money-making value or use except as ornaments.
Tasmania's Orange bellied parrot is globally listed as critically endangered.
It is the delight of thousands of visitors, including overseas ornithologists, who have flown to Melaleuca since Mr Prismall's trip in 1981. But he demands it be taken off life support and left to fend for itself.
Unable to come to terms with habitat destruction, he earnestly claims that the Orange bellied parrot is costing us to save it 'from itself'.
We must assume it's ditto for the Swift parrot, Tasmanian devil, Wedgetailed eagle and Masked owl, to name but a few on the endangered species list.
Which gets to the heart of his plea for more human plunder.
He smacks the Bob Brown Foundation's opposition to the Robbins Island wind farm, saying 'okay, so we'll build more dams, import more dirty coal-fired power from mainland states, or build our own'.
My, how he has changed the goal posts since he was backing Basslink to swap our hydro power with that very same dirty mainland coal two decades ago.
Now Mr Prismall and Tasmania's power elite want a bigger Basslink in the form of Marinus, the proposal for bigger cables under Bass Strait and an even bigger swap of 'dirty coal-fired power', all at taxpayers' expense.
No wonder we are the poorest people per capita of any Australian state, with poorer health and education as a result.
Taxpayers will foot the multi-billion dollar bill for Marinus because the largely foreign-owned wind power corporations who want it won't.
They know that, left to the free market which they otherwise adore, exported Tasmanian power cannot compete with cheaper mainland-generated power.
Marinus will make Tasmanians poorer while lining foreign pockets.
To pave the way for this shocker the current state government legislated for Tasmania to produce double its current output of electricity although Tasmania already has all the power it needs.
The Robbins Island catastrophe-in-waiting won't just take money off every Tasmanian, it threatens one of the world's great shorebird feeding sites (how about a lookout there too) as well as the only natural habitat left intact for 200 disease-free Tasmanian devils.
All for a company owned in the Phillipines.
Still, Mr Prismall supports restoring the magnificent original Lake Pedder and its shimmering highland beach.
In this United Nations decade of ecological restoration the proposal has wide backing from Christine Milne to David Suzuki to Tony Abbott.
Draining Fake Pedder to restore the natural Lake Pedder would remove less than 70 megawatts of power from the Tasmanian grid.
That can be readily replaced by a small solar or wind power project in an age when Australia is building such projects to produce 500 Mw or more each.
At least Barry and I agree that here is an idea whose time has come.
