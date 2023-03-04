The Examiner
'Callous' to see Earth as cash cow

By Bob Brown
March 5 2023 - 10:00am
A painting of Lake Selina, near Queenstown, by Val Whatley. Former Greens MHA Bob Brown would like to see a public lookout erected at the site. Picture supplied

Barry Prismall's opinion piece 'Moving the wind power goal posts' [The Examiner, February 26] is a laugh a line if you're not prone to crying about false claims or indifference to Tasmania's natural advantages in this age when tourism and hospitality are our biggest job-creators.

