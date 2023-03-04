The Launceston Relay For Life returned on Sunday at the Silverdome, where hundreds began the 20-hour marathon to raise funds for cancer research and support.
It's the 23rd year the event has run in Tasmania and is one of the biggest fundraising events held by Cancer Council Australia.
The ceremony began with a lap by cancer survivors and carers to celebrate cancer survivorship.
Relay For Life day manager Alicia Van Ek said Launceston set a goal to raise $150,000 and were at $95,000 at the start of the event.
"That's an excellent effort from the Launceston community," Ms Van Ek said.
"Typically we see a lot of money being banked on the weekend of the event, so I truly believe that $150,000 target is still achievable.
"Across the state we hope to raise $700,000."
Bands, events and games were on throughout the marathon event.
"There's live performers who all generously donated their time to come here today, from 1pm to 11pm tonight," Ms Van Ek said.
"We've got giant kids games, a smooth bike, a face painter and all sorts of activities while people have a break from walking around the track."
She said all the money raised through the event stays in Tasmania and goes to clinical research and supportive care.
"The supportive care includes transport and treatment, there's also therapy classes that gets people together to go through that cancer journey together.
"Our third part is prevention, where we have teams that speak to schools and workplaces about healthy lifestyles."
Since its conception in the US in 1985, Relay For Life grew to be the largest fundraising event for cancer in the world, celebrated by more than 4 million people in over 20 countries.
Relay For Life began in Australia in 1999 when the Victorian community of Murrumbeena raised over $75,000 for the Cancer Council.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the Launceston Relay For Life was the first at the Silverdome.
"We've combined the indoor with outdoor, creating a walking route that enables participants to walk a lap indoors, and then head outdoors to do another lap in a figure-8 format," Ms Egan said
"People relay to remember, they relay to celebrate survival and they relay to raise funds to support people living with cancer and for research, so that one day we may beat this insidious disease."
She said there were teams who had been involved with the event for more than 20 years.
"In 2023, we have seven Relay events on our calendar. The Derwent Valley and Dorset Relay For Life events have been held with Triabunna, Hobart and the North-West Relay at Penguin to come," Ms Egan said.
Schools were in attendance offering their support, including Riverside High students Isha Dave and Sophie Wemyss.
Ms Dave said they wanted to promote community within their school.
"It's sad to lose someone to such a horrible disease so doing an event like this helps promote awareness for it."
