The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Relay For Life raises thousands for cancer research and support

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 4 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mei Eng and Colin Williams walk the celebratory first lap at the Silverdome. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Launceston Relay For Life returned on Sunday at the Silverdome, where hundreds began the 20-hour marathon to raise funds for cancer research and support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.