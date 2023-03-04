Gosh, we definitely need a state of the art stadium that can hold thousands and thousands of people if Thursday evening's game is anything to go by.
It was a free game in Launceston between Hawthorn and Collingwood, the latter not having played in Tasmania for eight years.
There was an enormous turnout of 5000!
If this is going to be the norm then the stadium is a dud from the start.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Robyn Boyd CEO of Southern Cross Care, has had real concerns about her leadership qualities in the care and welfare of the elderly under her care. It seems evident the duty of care is sadly missing. With horrific reports highlighted in The Examiner, it leaves so many unanswered questions.
The inference made is the priorities are definitely wrong, that making money at the expense of patient care has been muted, It is hard to understand some unnecessary extravagances, such as a lavish, sound-proof CEO Office, along with laying off of welfare providers in the most needed areas, and poor remuneration for face-to-face carers.
Then there is the litany of mistakes, poor rostering of nurses, in some cases as reported, elderly patients going unattended when help is desperately needed. How long can this go on without accountability? Robyn Boyd refuses to take responsibility for poor management and resign.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
As the Tasmanian Government has returned to business for the year, hopefully, the environment minister can update the state's taxpayers of a starting date for the Container Refund Scheme. (CRS).If there isn't yet a start-up date, please don't insult your taxpayers by using what many are starting to call this century's "dog ate my homework excuse of COVID", as even the region with the world's longest lockdown, Victoria, looks like trumping Tasmania.
According to data on the state's environment management webpage, drink containers accounted for about 45 per cent of litter per volume in Tasmania in 2018-19. I would respectfully suggest the figure would be similar for the year the scheme was delayed, would it not minister?
Through the inability to provide an appropriate CRS, successive state governments have failed both the environment and taxpayers. When Tasmania finally gets a CRS, the current minister will claim it's the gold standard, when in fact it is like other states. So why the long wait?
Anthony Camino, Westbury
IT IS less than 10 months that the Albanese Government has been in charge. In this time it has been working ceaselessly to improve the fortune and the reputation of our nation. We're back on speaking terms with China and they buy more from us than ever. The government is trying hard to regain Australia's influence with our Asian neighbours and to smooth things out in the rest of the world.
However, there is only so much that can be done with the debt burden the government inherited, caused by rorts and inaction by the former coalition government as well as the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The opposition is less than helpful, opposing every attempt for progress for the sake of it.
Now the Government has its eye on the (legal) misuse of the superannuation concession by a small number of millionaires, trying to save some funds for much needed services like ambulances, hospitals, disability services and aged care.
The shadow treasurer Angus Taylor calls that an "assault on middle Australia". Unfortunately, middle Australians do not have more than $3 million in their superannuation accounts. They struggle keeping up with their mortgages and providing for their kids.
The opposition leader Peter Dutton announced that the coalition would reverse any decision on revising concessions for people that don't need them if they were to come into power again.
Fortunately more than 99 per cent of Australians won't be affected by the measure, but are desperate for services. As a consequence there are very few people that have an interest in voting for the coalition.
Ute Mueller, Lapoinya
