Pharmacies given key to prescription door

Tasmanians can now access one month's supply of their prescribed medicine if their prescription runs out and a GP is unavailable.
While pharmacists have already had the ability to provide Tasmanians with a one-off supply of a limited number of medications, we are expanding the eligible list to cover the majority of medications - thousands of them.
Asthma puffers, insulin, medications for heart conditions, anti-depressants, the oral contraceptive pill and more.
It means that if you are out of repeats on your script, your medication has run out and you can't access your usual prescriber, you can access supply through your local pharmacy.
It is a simple but practical way to support Tasmanians who are having increasing difficulty accessing their GP or usual prescriber.
It saves time and money.
It frees up appointments for GPs and reduces the pressure on our primary care system and emergency departments.
And, it provides peace of mind to patients about accessing their ongoing medications.
The changes are innovative, and they are nation-leading.
Pharmacy plays an increasingly important role in supporting the community and this is just another exciting step that will make a positive impact in the day-to-day lives of Tasmanians.
Through the pandemic, the introduction of continued dispensing delivered strong results for not only the impacted individuals, but also for the primary care sector.
By expanding the list to cover off the majority of medications, we secure continued dispensing provisions beyond the pandemic.
Of course, we understand how important maintaining robust checks and processes are and ensuring that safety remains a top priority and this will continue.
Individuals will need to present their last repeat supply of their medication.
If an individual does not have this available, they will need to visit or contact the pharmacy from which they obtained their final repeat.
The pharmacist will also ensure that your condition is stable and that you have been regularly taking your medication.
Our government is always on the look out to find new and innovative ways we can reduce pressure on the primary care sector and ensure that Tasmanians can access the right care at the right time.
This is yet another example that shows if there's a way to do things better, more efficiently, the Tasmanian Liberal government will get it done.
