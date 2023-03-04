The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanians given access to prescriptions though pharmacies

By Jeremy Rockliff
March 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacies given key to prescription door

Tasmanians can now access one month's supply of their prescribed medicine if their prescription runs out and a GP is unavailable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.