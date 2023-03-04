Tasmania Reads kicked off on Saturday with the annual book fair held at St Ailbe's Hall, drawing in thousands of keen readers through the day.
Friends of the Library Launceston president Heather Crosbie said she enjoyed seeing how keen everyone was to read books.
"In the digital age, the fact that there are so many people who want to come in is fantastic," Ms Crosbie said.
"You have to foster it from a very young age."
Libraries Tasmania executive director Sue McKerracher said the book fair and Tasmania Reads expressed people's love of reading.
"For me it's a tangible explanation of how people are connected to books," Ms McKerracher said.
"We talk a lot about people loving to read, but when you see people lining up outside the hall at 8.30am in the morning waiting to buy second-hand books, it really shows how much people love them."
The fair has a long history of success in Launceston, running for over 30 years.
"The government talks a lot about literacy issues in Tasmania and it's easy to get that conversation going about literacy and reading," Ms McKerracher said.
"But it's also about the joy of reading and that's what this is all about."
She said reading was growing in popularity.
"We saw book sales and borrowing go up during COVID and I was wondering whether the turnout for today was partly a sign that people were taking to reading again as a pastime," Ms McKerracher said.
"It's not a solo activity, you see a lot of people reading together now.
"Book clubs are going crazy in our libraries."
Ms Crosbie said it wasn't surprising to see the large number of people come through the doors throughout the day.
"The money we raise through the book fair we donate to the library," Ms Crosbie said.
"We use it to fund things in the library like events, music or equipment."
The fair is the first of 70 events happening throughout the week as part of Tasmania Reads.
"Thank you to the community for supporting books, reading, publishing and libraries," Ms Crosbie said.
