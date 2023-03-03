Launceston City claimed the first Tasmanian silverware of the season by beating Clarence Zebras in the final of the NPL 21s Summer Cup.
Goalkeeper and captain Noah Curtis grabbed the headlines - and two well-struck penalties - to secure the win after the match at Riverside's Windsor Park finished 2-2 after normal and extra-time.
"I'm just so happy to be here," said the 17-year-old, who only started playing five years ago.
"We couldn't do it in the under-17s so it was great to come back and get the job done in the 21s.
"We've come a long way and it was a big step up so I'm really excited."
A seesawing contest saw both sides take the lead after a goalless first half and City hold out with 10 men following the dismissal of Arpan Rai.
City were perfect from the penalty spot as Mana Yawngtun, Robert Stone and Zac Buchanan all sent Zebras keeper Keegan Smith the wrong way before Shane Egan - an eligible over-age player - seized the rare chance to score in a youth fixture.
Curtis almost saved the penalty from opposing skipper Sam Jones and was well beaten by Ethan Medhurst and Andres Miranda but produced excellent saves to thwart Kane Hatcher and Haidar Alnasser to spark wild celebrations among the City players.
"I was preparing that it was going to come to that so it was great to get the result," added Curtis, who produced a dramatic save from Kenna in injury-time to keep his side alive. "We played well and held them off at the end. The boys were saying that's our first cup final for a while so it was great to win it."
City coach Alex Gaetani - returning to the club he coached in the NPL - was pleased to end City's wait for silverware.
"It's the pre-season cup so I would still take three points in round one over this, but winning breeds winning so it's important for the club and the players," he said.
"In general Launceston clubs have not had a lot of success so I'm really happy for the club."
Having dominated a goalless first half, City fell behind when Patrick Kenna bundled in Sam Boscoe's cross but were level moments later. A right-wing cross from the excellent Joe McShane was rewarded with a towering header by Diesel Murfet.
Some silky footwork from Yawngtun earned a penalty which he coolly converted and City seemed to be cruising to a win until Alnasser converted a swift counter-attack late on.
Devonport became the second side to win a trophy with 10 men as the reigning league champions beat South Hobart 2-1 in the NPL Summer Cup final.
Roberto Garrido and Ali Dulleh gave Strikers a half-time lead which Jacob Lancaster soon halved before Charles Bidwell was given his marching orders.
Strikers coach Tom Ballantyne was pleased with the silverware, if not the performance.
"There are five trophies we can win this year, that's one down four to go," he said.
"But I'm disappointed how we played the second half because we got sucked into their game and kept giving the ball away."
Elsewhere in the 21s competition, former Real Madrid academy player Danny Arnaiz returned to the venue where he was man of the match in South Hobart's NPL Development League title win last year to help them overcome Devonport 2-0.
Meanwhile, Glenorchy saw off hosts Riverside 5-0.
Riverside and Devonport found an entertaining way to finish their pre-season Northern Championship campaigns, drawing 2-2 before 18 penalties were needed to hand the visitors a 7-6 win.
Jesse Dance gave Strikers a half-time lead but quickfire goals from Tim Roberts and the lively Kishor Srekath put Olympic ahead before Bradley Chilcott's late headed equaliser.
Lachlan Skeet, Aaron Campbell, Tim Roberts, Srekath, Joe Evans and James Babos all converted for Olympic and Will Ferrell saved a couple before Strikers squeezed home.
Olympic coach Jared Colgrave observed: "It was the most drawn out penalty shootout I've ever seen but it was another good hitout for us and heading into round one it will be good to get a few players back and have a more settled 11."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
