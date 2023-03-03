The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City and Devonport win NPL Summer Cup trophies

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 4 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston City claimed the first Tasmanian silverware of the season by beating Clarence Zebras in the final of the NPL 21s Summer Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.