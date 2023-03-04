The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders on top in Cricket Tasmania Premier League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hayes made a strong start for Raiders. Picture by Rod Thompson

Greater Northern Raiders had a successful day in the CTPL, cruising to first-innings points against University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.