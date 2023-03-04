Greater Northern Raiders had a successful day in the CTPL, cruising to first-innings points against University.
On a bizarre day at Invermay Park, Tasmanian Tiger Brad Hope was one of three top-order ducks for the visitors before bowling two golden ducks as part of his haul of 4-52.
University opener Nicholas Grubb (60) and no.7 Bailey Kenzie (42) led the way but wickets tumbled around them with the other nine batters amassing just 36 between them as they were bowled out for 143 after 32.3 overs.
Every Raiders bowler was rewarded with Jono Chapman continuing to lead the way, taking 3-42. James Beattie (2-22) and Sam O'Mahony (2-29) were the other multiple wicket-takers.
In reply, Brayden DeVries and Cooper Anthes were Hope's golden ducks but a second-wicket partnership of 58 had Tim Coyle's men heading in the right direction.
John Hayes made 35 off 38 before Alistair Taylor (33), Miles Barnard (25) and O'Mahony (38 not out) continued the momentum.
Dravid Rao (10*) is the other not out batsman as Raiders reached 7-154 off 32 overs at stumps, leading by 11 runs with three wickets in the sheds.
The match - and indeed the Raiders' season - will conclude next Saturday.
Before that the club's focus will be on the women's team's hopes of winning the one-day cup against New Town at Bellerive on Sunday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.