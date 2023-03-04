It is without doubt a vexed question - but its solution is substantially more complex.
Gambling has been a feature of Australian sport since its inception. The promotion of wagering has been a more recent innovation but its impact - as the increasing debate about it emphasises - is a greater problem.
Apart from all forms of racing - thoroughbreds, standardbreds and dish-lickers - there was for a long time only a smattering of Australian sports that engaged with gambling on a regulated basis - most notably professional foot running.
There is no doubt that there were avenues to get a bet on in relation to other sporting contests but it was not until 1983 that it was actually legal - and then only through government owned and controlled entities.
Another decade passed before commercial operators could get a licence to get in on the act.
So we are currently debating a problem that - aside from those who've done their life savings on the horses or dogs - has existed for only 30 years. But it's reasonable to assume that somewhere across the broad spectrum of the hoo-ha, there is an issue to address.
When the previous federal government set up Sport Integrity Australia in 2020 one of the key responsibilities allocated to it was to provide education on, and police, event manipulation and sports betting.
There had in preceding years been some reported cases - including in tennis and soccer - alongside the always sensationalised stories of the involvement of AFL, NRL or cricket players in some sort of betting scandal.
But the brief handed to SIA anticipated a bigger problem to come - or acknowledged an existing one that was under the radar.
Ideally, SIA was to take on universal control of these and other issues including sport doping and inappropriate conduct. But almost all the big commercial sports wouldn't have a bar of it - and most still have not come on board.
Potentially at the heart of this is the sponsorship relationship some of them have with major gambling and wagering operators.
It's apparent that those same sports also want control over outcomes when their participants fall foul of any law or regulation.
If they won't play ball, then one option open to government is to separately regulate aspects of the sports betting industry - just as they did when they allowed it commercially back in 1993.
A ban of television, radio and online advertising - as governments applied completely to the tobacco industry and substantially to alcohol - would be the most extreme solution. Alternatively, greater restrictions on the time of day or programming.
It would make an impact - perhaps even cut the feet from beneath sports doing their own thing. But has the battle already been lost? Is regulated sports betting so ingrained that there is no need to constantly remind Australians that it's an option?
Whether government could legislate to outlaw any relationship between sporting bodies and wagering entities is another matter completely.
And if that were to be the case, then there is one other matter that those advocating for such outcomes must take into account.
If the big commercial sports lose their currently very fruitful contracts with gambling, then just as they did when government initiated restrictions on tobacco and alcohol, they will look elsewhere.
And just as what happened in those other two instances, this means going after the sponsors and commercial partners of other sports.
The big commercial sports have massive advantages over those sports which don't fall into that category. They can pick and choose which sponsors they want - more often than not going for the highest bidder.
When tobacco advertising was banned, governments placated the other sports by setting up health promotion foundations in every state and territory that were supposed to perpetually funnel replacement dollars for lost sponsorship down the sporting pyramid. Most are long forgotten.
Those pushing for these reforms are almost certainly well-intentioned, and perhaps equally so, justified in their cause - but they must understand the consequences.
If they succeed, those currently reaping the rewards of the association with wagering will only feel short-term pain. Those that are not will suffer much more and for longer.
