Fresh state under-age benchmarks have been set by weightlifting newcomers Seth Fox and Bridget Kelly.
Competing at the Tasmanian under-20 and 23 championships last weekend, the pair have been training under dual Olympian Ron Laycock, who runs Elite Lifting.
Laycock explained how he met his new students and what their weekend results were.
"I got Bridget off the building site, she's an apprentice plumber, and has been training with me for four or five months now," he said.
"She did a 65-kilogram snatch, which is a junior record by about four kilos and a 82kg clean and jerk, which is another junior record. She's only just kicking off with her technique, which is getting better.
"Seth's parents rang up through the gym two months ago and he's basically come from doing squats and bodybuilding, so he's really strong in the legs."
Fox, 16, recorded a 90kg snatch and an 125kg clean and jerk, which Laycock described as "under-18 records by about 30 or 40kgs".
The pair both qualified for nationals in the championships' two age groups, crediting the hard training under Laycock, who is based at Health and Fitness World.
"We usually have Monday as a heavier day, Tuesday and Wednesday lighter and then Friday and Saturday we go heavier again," Fox said.
Kelly added: "Usually I'm four or five times a week and then we change it up with what we do - sometimes volume and then aim for goals at the end of the week."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
