Northern Tasmanian community members are encouraged to join efforts to get rid of litter on Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday.
"Every year, hundreds of thousands of people get involved in Clean Up Australia Day," Clean Up Australia chairwoman Pip Kieran said on Friday.
"They register online and we send them materials that they can get out into the environment and help remove litter.
"We want to make 2023 the biggest Clean Up Australia Day yet.
"It'll be a really clear message that Australians are concerned about the environment but determined to do some good - to roll up our sleeves, get out there and make a difference."
Ms Kieran said joining in on Clean Up Australia Day was a practical step people of all ages can take to maintain and protect our environment.
"Concerningly, our recently released National Rubbish Report showed that plastics accounted for almost two-thirds of the rubbish our volunteers removed from the environment last year - a 17 per cent increase from 2021," she said.
Clean Up Australia chief executive Jenny Geddes said Tasmania had always been a state that has got behind the event.
"Last year across the state, 22,000 people got involved," she said.
"That's a lot of Tasmanians getting involved and picking up rubbish."
On Friday, Australian schools held their own Clean Up events.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch joined students from Cooee Primary School as they cleaned up their local beach.
"I would like to thank students from Cooee Primary School and their principal, Marcelle Norton, for the work they've done to clean up the beach," he said.
"The school's efforts help to inspire students to learn about the impact of rubbish on their local environment while playing an active role in their community.
Ms Geddes said that the litter profile of Australian states differed depending on the systems the state had in place.
"Tasmania doesn't have a container deposit scheme yet," she said.
"That's coming later in the year.
"Those sorts of schemes really make a difference because when you put a value on waste, it no longer becomes litter. It becomes a resource for people.
"Taking back your cans and your bottles and getting your 10 cents is a really great incentive.
"And we can see that when those schemes are introduced, litter does reduce."
Ms Geddes said that Clean Up's other concerns were the rising of plastics, particularly soft plastics.
"Australians use the equivalent of 60 kilos of plastic waste per person every year," she said.
Another area of concern were cigarette butts.
Clean Up's volunteers picked up "an enormous amount" of cigarette butts last year, Ms Geddes said.
Beyond the actual Clean Up on Sunday, Ms Geddes said that Clean Up Australia encouraged practical action 365 days a year.
Those interested can register online to receive a clean-up kit that can be used year round.
For more information, visit the Clean Up Australia website.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
