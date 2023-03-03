As autumn approaches, the speedway heat continues to intensify with two state titles to be contested at Hobart Raceway this weekend.
The AMCA's will contest their state title ahead of the national championship next weekend and most of Australia's best have made the journey to our country's most southern track to get a feel for the local competition.
Our North-West contenders realise this works both ways and with 30 nominations it is without a doubt the biggest field V8 AMCAs have seen in the state for many years.
The mainlanders consist of South Australian champion Tim Reidy, NT champion Raymond Kimes and two-time Australian champion Matt Hardy.
Add in Bruce Marshall of Queensland, the Victorians Paul Sullivan and Steve Lodwick as well as the NSW contingent of Shane Newstead, Shane Cartwright and Peter Markulin to do battle against Tassie's top guns.
There is a long list of Tasmanian talent that could surprise the interstate guests including five-time state champion Daniel Brooks and reigning state champion Rohan Blair.
The Formula 500 state title will be interesting with the head-to-head battle between Bailey Mason and Australian champion Dylan Beveridge.
Former champion Adam Burr, Steve Wrigley, Ben Harris and Ricki Hall are always fast at this venue and will be toward the front. Others to watch in the 17-car field include Baden Ellston, Abbi Smith and Kane Cruse.
Tassie Sixes have a 15-car field and will be fired up after their state title was rained out last weekend. Tiffany Frankcombe, John Moles and Adam Banks will be some of the stars to watch.
Super sedans make a welcome return to recover from the hectic big money races held back-to-back in January. Coastal legend Leon Cleary hasn't raced for some time and will be out to show how good his new machinery is in the 13-car field.
Twelve modifieds will take to the track and will round out the action with the eight late models. There will be a pitwalk from 4.45pm and racing from 6pm with several teams selling merchandise to raise funds for Adrian Redpath who was injured in a sprintcar crash last weekend.
