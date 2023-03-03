The Tamar Valley Rotaract Club, a junior form of Rotary for young people aged 18 to 30, is looking for new members ahead of a busy year.
President of Tamar Valley Rotaract Club Taylah Willcox said the club welcomed people from all backgrounds.
"Rotaract is a volunteer organisation that came from Rotary," Ms Willcox said.
"We started with about 20 members but slowly dwindled down in numbers due to COVID, but we're getting through it."
Ms Willcox originally joined Rotaract to gain work experience but felt immediately drawn to it by the people.
"I stayed because of the people and the atmosphere, you could walk in and people would be happy to talk even if they didn't know you," Ms Willcox said.
"It was so friendly and lovely; it's an environment where you can talk about what's happening in your week whether it's good or bad."
She said the club often helped with Rotary events and community initiatives.
"We're involved with Clean Up Australia Day and currently run an online event called self care Saturday, which involves doing things to help people breathe and unwind from a busy week," Ms Willcox said.
She said at the end of the day, Rotaract was all about you.
"We're a very open, diverse group and we're happy to have anyone along but we want to know what your passion is and what you want to see happen," Ms Willcox said.
"If you're looking for professional development we can help out with that, but we'd love for you to stay because it can feel like a home.
"It's a second place for you to be openly you, and we want to encourage and embrace that as much as possible."
Tamar Valley Rotaract Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of the month online, at Riverbend Park or a restaurant of choice.
More information on the club can be found on Tamar Valley Rotaract's website.
