The Launceston City Council has been rapped over the knuckles in a report by the public interest and complaints watchdog that was tabled in Parliament this week.
The report by State Ombudsman Richard Connock reviewed an incident in which a woman's private contact details were inadvertently published - also known as doxing - after she voiced opinions about a property development in the city.
The woman, who was not identified in the report, contacted the council after noticing that her name, address, email and phone number had been disclosed on the council website.
The details were removed two days later.
Responding to the woman's complaint to the Ombudsman, it said that the process of redacting personal information was done manually, and that the details were inadvertently left unredacted in this case.
The woman said she experienced stress and anxiety knowing that her contact details were available.
In its investigation of the incident, the council confirmed that it spoke to the two staff members responsible for redacting information from public representations.
It also confirmed it was working to develop a process to ensure similar oversights are not repeated, and also confirmed that senior managers have been given briefings over implementation of the Disclosure of Information Policy.
City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said the council takes its privacy obligations seriously.
"Regrettably, this incident was caused by human error,'' he said.
''The council has reviewed its processes and liaised with the Ombudsman's office to strengthen its procedures moving forward."
