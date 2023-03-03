Premier Jeremy Rockliff officially launched children's book The Little Tasmanian in partnership with Brand Tasmania on Friday - an initiative of the It Takes a Tasmanian Village Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy.
The book will be presented to every child born from January 1, 2023 at the family's first home visit by a Child Health and Parenting Service nurse, along a white cotton Tasmanian romper, a library card, a magnet showing basic information about children aged zero to two years.
Brand Tasmania chief executive officer Todd Babiak said the idea stemmed from understanding the story Tasmanians tell themselves.
"What is it about this place that makes it unique?" Mr Babiak said.
"We wanted to hear first from Tasmanians and they told us really compelling, powerful stories.
"But when they told us what wasn't working well, they talked about babies and literacy."
Almost 50 per cent of Tasmanians of working age are functionally illiterate and more than half are functionally innumerate.
Mr Babiak said after hearing these stories, they thought about how they could bring the Tasmanian story into the lives of babies.
"We started working with organisations that deal with literacy and put together The Little Tasmanian," Mr Babiak said.
Mr Rockliff said the book told the stories of four inspirational Tasmanians from around our islands.
"It sends the message someone just like you did it, and you can do it too," he said.
"It's a wonderful initiative that instills pride in our state, but also enables that bond and connection with parents and carers in terms of reading and those essential skills for life as well.
"It doesn't matter what you like in terms of books as long as parents are engaging and reading with their kids.
"Our government is committed to providing our children and young people with the best possible chance at life in their early years."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
