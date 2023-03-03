The Examiner
Little Tasmanian children's book to be given to every child born from January 1, 2023

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Stevie Campbell, 4, with mother Claire Campbell at the Little Tasmanian launch at the Launceston Library. Picture by Paul Scambler

Premier Jeremy Rockliff officially launched children's book The Little Tasmanian in partnership with Brand Tasmania on Friday - an initiative of the It Takes a Tasmanian Village Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy.

