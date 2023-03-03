Launceston United's first season in Tasmania's state soccer competition since 1990 will come without the pressure of expectations according to captain Connor Reading.
United becomes the third team to join NPL Tasmania alongside Riverside Olympic and Launceston City, with Devonport Strikers making the league an even four-four split between Northern and Southern teams.
The 20-year-old said results will be secondary to performance.
"I think we have to build as a group, we know it's going to be tough," he said. "We've just got to keep looking to build, get better results as the season goes on.
"We're aiming to win a few games, but I think in that sense, we know that we just need to stay positive no matter what happens, because we're here to compete and I think that's what we're going to do this year."
Fittingly, it will be Reading's first time as skipper for the club.
"It's an awesome opportunity. It's something I'm very grateful for, I've played my whole career here, so to lead us in our first season is a big honour," he said.
"It's going to be tough to keep everyone onboard and keep positive some weeks if they aren't as positive as they should be.
"Leading by example and trying to keep a positive mood around the club would be my biggest goal, keeping everyone interested and keeping the boys together."
Yet another new element to their 2023 campaign is Chilean tactician Fernando Munoz, who will coach the team.
Reading discussed the message that the South American has been delivering so far.
"We're just going to have to work hard," he said.
"We need to realise that last year we were contending for the top in our league and this year it's going to be a lot harder and a bit of a battle.
"So we just need to stick at it and stay confident, because it's not going to be an easy year, but we're all committed and well prepared for it."
"We're going to have to learn to play a different way this year, because some games are going to be a lot tougher than the others.
"We'll have to learn to play more than one way, but I think that's all part of the learning experience of playing at a high level."
The addition of United will add an extra dynamic to Northern derbies this season - they have already played both Olympic and City in the Summer Cup - and the centre-back said they will be games he looks forward to.
"We got a good result against Riverside and it was a good game against City, I think there's a bit of a grudge there.
"You always want to be the best team in the area."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
