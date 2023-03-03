The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Van Diemen's Band uncovers the music of Baroque female composers

By Charmaine Manuel
March 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The works of 17th century composer Barbara Strozzi will be featured in Van Diemen's Band's upcoming 'Heroines' concert. Picture supplied.

Van Diemen's Band will be resurrecting the works of underacknowledged female Baroque composers for their upcoming Heroines concert at the Ten Days on the Island festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.