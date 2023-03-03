Van Diemen's Band will be resurrecting the works of underacknowledged female Baroque composers for their upcoming Heroines concert at the Ten Days on the Island festival.
The concert's theme is to speak to the female experience and champion music from the 17th Century by female composers, said the festival's artistic director Julia Fredersdorff.
She said female composers were unusual for the time.
"They had to really fight to be heard back then, because they weren't considered to be serious contenders," Ms Fredersdorff said.
"It was almost improper for a woman to be a performer/composer so they were often having to deal with labels such courtesan because it was considered somewhat lascivious to be onstage as a female."
The program will feature works by Baroque composers Barbara Strozzi, Francesca Caccini and Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre.
"They were all independent women and supremely talented," Ms Fredersdorff said.
They were also fantastic business women.
"In those days, you had to be somewhat cunning to use the system to get their stuff through," she said.
"All three of them had the smarts in that way and managed to get noticed."
Although brilliant, the works of these women had not received their full due, but Ms Fredersdorff said that they were getting better known.
The program also features the work of Antonia Bembo - another 17th century female composer who is not well know at all.
"So we're sort of shining a spotlight on her," Ms Fredersdorff said.
"There's this whole question of why do we have to call them female composers? They're just composers."
The process of recovering these works involved sifting through score and several years of trawling through manuscripts to choose the right pieces for this program.
Many of the works have not been heard in Tasmania before and are fairly new for the stage in general.
Van Diemen's Band has also commissioned several contemporary female musicians who will be performing modern pieces at the concert.
These new works are by Australian composers Biddy Connor and Alice Chance and Icelandic composer Maria Huld Markan Sigfusdottir. Connor's work is about her experience with breast cancer and some of the electronics in her backing track are recordings of the drainage pump from her time in hospital. The text of her piece is based on a 17th Century letter about a mastectomy performed without anesthetic.
Van Diemen's Band chose Heroines as the title of this performance because it was speaking to the female experience and about the many things in a female life that we are not invited to talk about and how often women were forced to suffer in silence and not talk about some of the things that affects their bodies in society.
Heroines will be performed across Tasmania from March 12 to 15.
