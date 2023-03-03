After winning the WNCL title with Tasmania last weekend, Julia Cavanough is hoping to win a flag with the Greater Northern Raiders.
The Raiders claimed their first piece of silverware earlier this season - winning the T20 title - but Cavanough missed out due to under-19 state duties.
Ahead of Sunday's one-day grand final against New Town at Bellerive Oval, she praised her teammates for making her feel welcome as a state-contracted player.
"I found it pretty easy [to integrate into the team], they're all pretty welcoming to me," Cavanough said.
"A lot of them I was in the 19s side with, so it was pretty easy to make friends."
Darren Simmonds' Raiders outfit have been victorious in both one-day matches against the Bucks, winning by 154 runs in the first and 31 in the second, while the third was abandoned.
However, both sides will be packed with their Tasmanian players this weekend as the Raiders welcome Cavanough, captain Sasha Moloney and Emma Manix-Geeves while the Bucks have Lizelle Lee and Amy Smith.
"Both teams are at full strength, we've played a few games here - the Tigers girls - so I think with that sort of experience, it should be pretty close game," Cavanough said.
Despite the previous results against the Raiders, New Town skipper Chloe Abel is confident her players can do the job.
"If we deliver our craft on the day, I feel like we can beat any team in the competition," she said.
"It's keeping things simple against Great Northern, they've obviously got some really talented players, some young players and some experienced players but so do we.
"It's going to be a great contest and we're looking looking to take home a flag."
A former contracted Tiger, Abel is wary of the batting prowess that Manix-Geeves and Moloney present, describing them as "360-degree cricketers".
The all-rounder is hopeful her side can pile on the pressure, striving to "bowl a really consistent line to them and make them make the mistake".
GN Raiders: Sasha Moloney (c), Alice McLauchlan, Hannah Magor, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ella Scoyler, Meg Radford, Charlotte Layton, Ava Curtis, Julia Cavanough, Sophie Parkin, Montana Bradley, Elyse Page (12th), Monique Booth (13th).
New Town: Chloe Abel (c), Tara-Lee Pearce, Eliza Lindsay, Kathryn Bryce, Tanja Lee, Grace Martin, Amy Smith, Matilda Waddington, Amy Duggan, Vanessa Dobson, Samantha Roberts, Lizelle Lee, Ashlee Scott.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
