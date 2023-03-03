A former Miss Australia and Bacon government parliamentary secretary punched and assaulted her partner, the now former partner has alleged.
The allegation is among 46 particulars of emotional abuse and intimidation listed in court documents made by Troy Shane Richardson against Kathryn Isobel Hay, 47 in the period between October 22, 2011 and February 13, 2022.
Ms Hay, formerly of Beaconsfield but now of Swan Bay, did not plead to the charge when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday. The matter is back before the court on May 23.
Courts documents reveal that Mr Richardson alleged that Ms Hay threw a bowl of cereal at him, made a throat slitting gesture towards him, accused him of cheating, told him she wished she had never met him and that she wished she could die because he was treating her so badly.
The allegations also say that he told people she wanted him to commit suicide so that she could have everything.
Ms Hay allegedly told him he was the reason she did not get a life insurance payout.
The allegations include one of accusing him of tampering with her car and of putting cameras in her house.
A further allegation is that Ms Hay prevented Mr Richardson from visiting his parents and she ought to have known that it was likely to have the effect of being unreasonably controlling and intimidating and would cause him mental harm, apprehension and fear.
Ms Hay was Miss Tasmania and Miss Australia in 1999 before becoming the first person of Aboriginal descent to be elected to the Tasmanian Parliament in 2002 as a member for Bass.
She became parliamentary secretary to Labor Premier Jim Bacon, but retired from parliament for personal reasons in 2006. She nominated for Bass, but withdrew before the 2013 federal election.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
