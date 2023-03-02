Ten Days on the Island is back for two weeks of exhibitions, performances and a general revival of the arts.
The biennial festival, which has been running for 21 years, will feature events across Tasmania from local, national and international artists.
One of the themes this year's festival will focus on is radical optimism, which is particularly relevant for post-COVID arts recovery. "The idea coming out of this period is a sense of hope and a sense of awareness of some of the key moments and issues of our times," said Sally Richardson, the festival's executive producer.
The festival predominantly features Tasmanian artists as well as the voices of women and young girls. One of the highlights is a production of Euripides' Women of Troy in Hobart featuring music by Katie Noonan and a libretto by Behrooz Boochani.
The program's focus in the North differed from the South, Ms Richardson said and was focused on families and children.
Another highlight includes Multi-Story, a creation by dance group Stompin which takes place at the Launceston Library. The interactive work brings together a range of artists to explore the idea of language. "You'll never see the library in quite the same way again," Ms Richardson said.
Ms Richardson said the festival had something for everybody.
Ten Days runs from March 8 to 19 across Tasmania. Visit the Ten Days website for more information.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
