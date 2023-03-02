The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ten Days on the Island is back

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten Days on the Island features a range of events, performances and exhibitions across Tasmania this month. Picture supplied

Ten Days on the Island is back for two weeks of exhibitions, performances and a general revival of the arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.