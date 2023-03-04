The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Community support for council mergers

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 4 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:30pm
Picture: File, Department of Premier and Cabinet.

I support the amalgamation of Tasmanian councils though I also share the concerns of those in small districts that worry about being neglected, especially financially.

