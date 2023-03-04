I support the amalgamation of Tasmanian councils though I also share the concerns of those in small districts that worry about being neglected, especially financially.
An uncle was an alderman in Newcastle where I grew up and he would talk about representing a ward.
To overcome the very real possibility, or perception, that an area of a much larger amalgamated council will be neglected a ward system could be introduced whereby a council is divided into districts with a certain number of alderman elected to represent each ward.
This would be particularly important for King Island and the Furneaux Group if these became part of a larger council area.
Noel Manning, Newstead
BECAUSE of cost of living pressures, Labor parliamentarians should heed the advice given in Thursday's editorial over local government reform. The PESRAC report recommended it.
The national secretary of the Labor Party when addressing Federal Parliamentary Labor members stated cost of living was the issue. He failed to state former Prime Minister Ben Chifley's advice: "Australians vote through their hip pocket, hit them hard enough, and they will vote accordingly".
Labor needs to reform its local government policy and I was convinced after the forum meeting at Bridport prior to the recent council elections when a capacity audience at Dorset gave a clear message on Chifley's edict.
The recent Launceston City Council meeting showed the failure of not having city engineers and architects and a consultant having a conflict of interest over the rail trail debate through consulting for both parties.
The role of general managers must be reviewed by the Local Government Minister.
Brian Khan, Bridport.
It was very disappointing that Jeremy Rockliff didn't mention his commitment to banning conversion practices in his State of the State address. The impression this leaves is that a conversion ban is not a priority.
This impression is made worse by the fact it has been 10 months since the commitment was made and there is still no legislation.
The Premier also failed to mention any of the other LGBTIQA+ initiatives taken by his government. It has increased funding for LGBTIQA+ inclusion in schools, taken the first step towards the development of an LGBTIQA+ mental health service, developed LGBTIQA+ training modules for health workers and increased the funds for LGBTIQA+ community projects.
Most significantly of all, the state government has conducted a nationally-unprecedented survey of the LGBTIQA+ community from which a whole-of-government action plan is being developed
Not mentioning any of this in a speech about our state's progress sends the message that the government isn't proud of what it's doing and that LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians are not fully part of the community.
Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania
THE sad sight of the terrible carnage of wildlife deaths and injuries on our state's roads is surely disturbing for the vast majority of Tasmanians and to our motoring national and international visitors.
Hire car companies, TT-Line and the Tasmanian Visitor Information Centres could do a lot to educate those visitors on the need to be aware of road life on the roads as they tour around our beautiful State.
Parks and Wildlife produce a two-page flyer on wildlife on roads that provides information on being aware especially between dawn and dusk and what to do with injured animals.
It would be able to supply these flyers to the hire car companies to put in each car that is hired. TT-Line could provide them on each Spirit of Tasmania's onboard visitor centre.
The statewide visitor centres could provide them to visitors who call in looking for tourism and hospitality information.
Much more needs to be done to create an awareness of wildlife on our roads for locals and visitors alike.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry.
Most Australians understand that our environment is deteriorating and wildlife is in decline. In response, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has committed to protect at least 30 per cent of our oceans and 30 per cent of our land by 2030.
The proposed expanded Macquarie Island Marine Park is but one excellent example of much needed environment protection. Our wildlife needs space to survive and thrive uninterrupted, now, more than ever.
Amy Hiller, Kew.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.