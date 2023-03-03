The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Touch footy grand finals day for Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grasscutters' Oryn Waters will be one to watch in the under-16 boys grand final. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Launceston Touch Association are preparing for their day of days with 19 grand finals being played at Prospect Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.