The Launceston Touch Association are preparing for their day of days with 19 grand finals being played at Prospect Park.
Starting at 11am and running right through until 7pm, the action-filled day will have plenty for fans and spectators to cheer for, according to LTA general manager Angela Shipp.
"It'll be an amazing day, the quality of touch will be across all the games, there'll be really good touch to watch," he said.
"A lot of people think touch football is quite a simple game, but it's really not, it is quite complex actually and technical.
"It is certainly the best on offer that Launceston touch has got, it'll be really good to watch."
One of the more note-worthy matches will be played in the under-16 boys division, with Grasscutters Mowies playing against Grasscutters Metro.
"So that team that played at the Junior State Cup a couple of weeks ago, they actually split into two teams, and they're playing off for the under-16 boys title," Shipp said.
I think there will be 10 state-representatives playing that grand final."
Saturday will be a culmination of the growth that touch football has seen among juniors and women, an aspect that has pleased Shipp.
"There have been a lot of our juniors that have been able to represent both our association and the state, which has been amazing," she said.
"I think it's probably a high for us this year, the number that we've had represent, which has been great.
"It's just been really good to see the growth within our community, particularly our juniors and women.
"The amount of teams coming through for those two particular competitions, it's been really good and really pleasing to see and it's really encouraging for future years for sure."
The majority of those who were picked for the National Youth Championships will be playing on Saturday, while players like Alice Robinson are likely to impose.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
