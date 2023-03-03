Footy was back on everyone's minds this week.
It started with Martin Flanagan's The Age opinion piece titled 'The AFL had one job - protect the game. But in Tasmania, it's dying'.
It came a week after AFL chief executive Gill McLachlan announced a $360 million spending package from the AFL - contingent on federal government funding - to assist Tasmania over the aspiring club's first decade.
The majority of the package - $209m - would be distributed to help ensure a strong Tasmanian side, while $93m would go to grassroots and $33m to academy development.
Flanagan spoke about attending a Longford game last season and was taken aback the under-18s were playing in the senior time slot.
"The crowd stayed and gave the under-18 match their full support. Why? Because, in Tasmania, a growing number of young men and women are indifferent to the game," he wrote.
Tuesday brought more with the NTFA releasing their men's fixtures.
NTFA president Scott Rigby, who emphasised his views were his own rather than those of the board, spoke about community footy's challenges.
"We're seeing a lot more drop out from the junior space to that senior space than we had done. That's what the data represents," he said.
"But we've got to work hard. We're a reflection of society in the sense of the troubles society has nowadays.
"Footy is not an easy game to play, it's a lot of time, effort and commitment on a weekend. When you take in societies' influencing factors with cost of living ... it's ultimately going to influence what happens in the community sports space."
Rigby said he was confident about where the NTFA was at despite these challenges.
"The NTFA has turned a corner over the last couple of years in where we're sitting," he said. "We've seen differing opinions and the under-18s is one of our gaps we've worked hard on and continue to work hard on."
Rigby said introducing a Tasmanian AFL side was important for community footy and a Tassie team would do more than inspire.
"It's no good doing it half-hearted, we need to do it properly from day one," he said.
One of the major criticisms of the AFL was while they announced investment in Tassie footy last week, there was no new funding toward the proposed stadium considered a prerequisite of gaining a licence.
Rigby wasn't fazed by that and spoke positively of the grassroots funding.
"We get to hold them to account with this investment. That's why it's so important for us at grassroots level," he said. "We'll survive no matter what happens. NTFA footy will survive and community footy will survive.
"But if we want to aspire to the next level, which everyone does - and I'm not talking about playing at the elite level - but I'm talking about putting on some great games and having great support, volunteer numbers, umpiring numbers and playing numbers. We need this investment in community footy."
Thursday saw Collingwood play in Tassie for the first time in eight years, securing a pre-season win against Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium.
There was interest in the crowd attendance at the free, non-ticketed game considering the proposed new stadium and if it's needed.
About 5000 fans turned up to the 5.10pm match and it's hard to know how that will be interpreted.
But it did see Collingwood assistant coach Brendon Bolton, who grew up in Pipers River, share his thoughts about the Tassie team bid.
"It would bring a great sense of connectedness to the state and bring people together," he said.
"And more importantly allow people to dream and be able to touch it a lot easier than just when clubs travel over here.
"I hope the AFL in time set it up so it can be a 'yes' but I understand there's a process involved so when it is decided, it's decided with a chance of it being successful and set up the right way so it can be sustainable."
Rigby and Bolton's comments highlight there's genuine concern about participation numbers and a Tassie team is considered important to community footy's future.
While it was hoped a decision would be reached last August, it seems the licence bid will continue to be a slow burn until football leaders feel everything is in place for it to be done right.
It could be another long season for this issue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.