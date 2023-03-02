The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dog Trumpet to play Launceston and Ulverstone next weekend

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 4 2023 - 3:35pm, first published March 2 2023 - 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers and founders of Dog Trumpet Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa. Picture supplied

Since breaking off from Mental As Anything to form Dog Trumpet in 2000, brothers Pete O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa continue to create eclectic records that are anyone's guess as to what'll be next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.