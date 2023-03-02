Since breaking off from Mental As Anything to form Dog Trumpet in 2000, brothers Pete O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa continue to create eclectic records that are anyone's guess as to what'll be next.
The brothers are returning to Tasmania with a run of shows across the state, passing through Launceston and Ulverstone next weekend.
After 30 plus years of songwriting, Mr O'Doherty said he still found himself coming back to his acoustic and his couch when he writes.
"I've always taken the same approach, it's just sitting around at home with an acoustic guitar and trying to write songs," Mr O'Doherty said.
"It hasn't changed much from what I did in the early days."
With a home studio at hand, it's not hard to transition those acoustic hums into songs.
"What has changed is I've got the technology at home to make not only demos but make records now," Mr O'Doherty said.
READ MORE: Push to jettison Archer from Liberal party
"I've been doing that for the last six or seven Dog Trumpet albums."
He said it was important to have artistic control in the production process.
"Previously in Mental as Anything we'd always record in professional studios where you're paying someone else to do the engineering and producing and you don't always have that control," Mr O'Doherty said.
Dog Trumpet's current tour showcases their newest record Shadowland, which was written during the peak of the COVID pandemic.
"It reflects the good and bad times during COVID," Mr O'Doherty said.
"We released our last album just before this one in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic and normally we'd spend a fair amount of time between albums just playing, writing and recording.
"Sometimes it takes us several years to put an album together, but because we went into lockdown for that good part of two years we could just keep writing and recording."
Reaching commercial success in the late 1970s in Mental As Anything, Mr O'Doherty said Australia's music scene had vastly changed over the years.
"It's very different to when I started, there were venues everywhere and you could play six nights a week," Mr O'Doherty said.
"It was pretty 'do it yourself' in that kind of way. I came out of the punk era where people were throwing bands together when they could hardly play.
"There's not nearly as many venues but there's more festivals and more genres of music, I'm just trying to keep up."
Dog Trumpet play March 10 at the Royal Oak Hotel and March 11 in Ulverstone at the Gnomon room. Tickets can be found online through Dog Trumpet's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.