IT is still early days in the electoral cycle for the state government and its main opponent, Labor, before the next election due by June 2025. But the latest EMRS poll of the standing of the parties and their leaders points to a very close election and the likelihood of a minority government. That's where the trends identified by the polling are pointing, but with many factors at play, one being the federal budget, the eventual result could see Liberal or Labor prevail.
One imponderable is the increasing number of voters (15 per cent) who are officially "undecided". But of those, 13 per cent indicate they would likely vote for an independent. These voters probably have decided, insofar as it is not to vote for Liberal or Labor, but the right independent hasn't put their hands up yet. These voters are roughly the same as voter support for the Greens, so they are not insignificant. The increase in the number of lower house seats to 35 from 25 for the next election will probably result in the election at least one, and perhaps two, of these independents, to add to the two Greens and one independent already there, thus mirroring the trend of the last two federal elections and causing grief for the ruling party.
The voter polling on the two main-party leaders is also interesting, and perhaps more closely reflects underlying voter support for Liberal and Labor. Sure, the numbers aren't showing any major shift, but on both measures the trend and momentum favours Labor since the May 2021 poll. EMRS, by the way, is owned by the Liberal Party's pollster, Crosby Textor.
The big issue since that time has been the Macquarie Point stadium, and the AFL's insistence on "no stadium, no team". The "team", of course, is a much-hoped-for Tasmanian AFL team. Premier Jeremy Rockliff and his predecessor Peter Gutwein are big supporters of the stadium and seen widely as also supportive of the AFL's "no stadium, no team" dictate.
Health, education, housing and cost of living are all big issues too in the eyes of voters, and they've been around for a long time, years, and the government is still struggling with these. The defining issue is that the government is prepared to borrow $275 million to spend on the stadium's $!bn construction while these long-running concerns remain under-funded. Anecdotally (the number of letters received by The Examiner, for example) this seems to be the main concern of voters in this state.
Labor is not without its issues either. The simmering leadership aspirations of David O'Byrne continue to haunt Rebecca White who lost her position briefly to O'Byrne in 2021.White and many in Labor will be hoping that O'Byrne's election as president of the Southern Football League will be the start of a new career outside politics. If there is one thing voters will not tolerate it is any sign of instability or division in a party.
The next inflection point will be the May federal budget, and a decision by the Albanese government on whether it will do as asked and tip in $240 million towards the Macquarie Point stadium. If it does, it will be a big setback for Tasmanian Labor and White, as they have strongly opposed the development, and probably ensure the re-election of the Rockliff government, albeit in a minority.
