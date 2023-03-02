One imponderable is the increasing number of voters (15 per cent) who are officially "undecided". But of those, 13 per cent indicate they would likely vote for an independent. These voters probably have decided, insofar as it is not to vote for Liberal or Labor, but the right independent hasn't put their hands up yet. These voters are roughly the same as voter support for the Greens, so they are not insignificant. The increase in the number of lower house seats to 35 from 25 for the next election will probably result in the election at least one, and perhaps two, of these independents, to add to the two Greens and one independent already there, thus mirroring the trend of the last two federal elections and causing grief for the ruling party.

