The Examiner

EMRS polling shows the Liberals in front still, but momentum favours Labor ahead of the 2025 election

March 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT is still early days in the electoral cycle for the state government and its main opponent, Labor, before the next election due by June 2025. But the latest EMRS poll of the standing of the parties and their leaders points to a very close election and the likelihood of a minority government. That's where the trends identified by the polling are pointing, but with many factors at play, one being the federal budget, the eventual result could see Liberal or Labor prevail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.