House of Assembly Speaker Mark Shelton on Thursday used his deciding vote for the second day in a row to avoid questions of his involvement in a $1 million grant to fund construction at Bracknell community hall, where he and his family are members.
Information released earlier in the week revealed Mr Shelton personally received the Meander Valley Council's request for assistance shortly before the government granted $400,000 in taxpayer money for the hall in Bracknell, 30 km south-west of Launceston. The former Liberal Federal Government granted another $600,000 to the community in 2020.
Labor and the Greens spent Thursday attacking the government over the matter.
Moving a motion seeking leave to question the speaker directly, Greens leader Cassie O'Connor said: "Why doesn't the speaker think his involvement in securing and administering the Bracknell Hall grant is a conflict?"
Opposition Leader Rebecca White said it "stinks" that Mr Shelton would again use a deciding vote in the house, which the government holds by a slim majority, to avoid scrutiny.
"You are again going to be in a position where you are the judge of whether this parliament can scrutinise your activity as the Member for Lyons, and that is wrong," she said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff defended Mr Shelton's actions.
"Every local member has the right to put forward ideas for the enhancement of their electorate, community organisations, I've done the same with many organisations across my electorate," he said.
