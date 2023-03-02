The Examiner
Speaker votes to halt grants probe

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 3:44pm
House of Assembly Speaker Mark Shelton on Thursday used his deciding vote for the second day in a row to avoid questions of his involvement in a $1 million grant to fund construction at Bracknell community hall, where he and his family are members.

