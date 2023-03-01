Bike Week is back on Sunday, bringing a week of cycling activities and workshops for riders of all ages and skill levels.
Hosted by Tamar Bicycle Users Group (TBUG), the free festivities include maintenance workshops, twilight rides and more.
TBUG president Rafael Molina said Bike Week was an opportunity to become familiar with bike trails and paths around the city.
"We have themed rides, one on International Women's Day and the history of bike riding," Mr Molina said.
"We've also got a night ride, which is an opportunity to ride around time at nighttime in a group, which is a lot safer and more fun."
On Wednesday the group will host a special International Women's Day ride, featuring a guest speaker from the Women's Legal Service.
Riders are encouraged to wear something purple, green or both for the occasion.
Mr Molina said there were many benefits to cycling that he enjoyed.
"It helps me stay fit, it saves me money and it's a more sustainable and environmentally form of transportation," he said.
On Saturday riders are encouraged to 'bling up' their bikes for a night ride through Launceston's off-road trails and into the CBD.
Mr Molina said their main goal was to get more people involved in cycling.
"We do this to draw more eyes to cycling and riding to show people there's ways you can do it that make it more fun and safe."
More information on start times, locations and events throughout the week can be found on Tamar Bicycle User Group's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
