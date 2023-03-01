The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bike week celebrates all things great about cycling

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bike Week 2023 starts Sunday, March 5. Picture supplied by TBUG

Bike Week is back on Sunday, bringing a week of cycling activities and workshops for riders of all ages and skill levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.