Tasmanian Government's popularity stable amid cost-of-living pressures

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff's approval rating is at 44 per cent.

Support from Tasmanian voters for the state government remains stable, though Labor support has edged up slightly in the latest EMRS poll.

