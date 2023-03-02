Both of Northern Tasmania's federal MPs said they were dismayed that a $200 million contract to supply ration packs to the military went to New Zealand instead of Tasmanian company Forager Foods.
Braddon MP and former Australian Defence Force soldier, Gavin Pearce, said he was disgusted that Kiwi group Prepack won the contract when Tasmania produced top-quality food and called on the government to overturn the decision.
"A raft of local Australian options have been overlooked," he said.
"Defence Science and Technology Group in Scottsdale, for example, has been providing ration packs for the Australian Army for decades and is at the leading-edge of the provision of high-tech nutrition and survival food."
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said it was disappointing that the federal government awarded the contract to a New Zealand-based group when Canberra had been pushing for more local defence manufacturing.
"We've heard a lot from the government about making things in Australia and supporting Australian jobs ... it's very disappointing that we are now going to see those ration packs produced in New Zealand," she said.
But Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who was visiting Hobart on Thursday, said the contract was awarded on a value-for-money basis to Prepack and accused Mr Pearce of grandstanding.
"The truth is under the Australian New Zealand closer economic relations treaty we are obliged to treat New Zealand companies as Australian companies for tenders," he said.
Senator Tammy Tyrrell said she visited Forager Food's factory recently and was "gutted" the contract had gone across the Tasman Sea.
"Think about the jobs and opportunities we could create if we had a slice of the $259 million pie," she said.
"I'm all for being friendly with our neighbours across the ditch, but we've got businesses here in our own background that can do this."
