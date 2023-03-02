The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmanian MPs slam Army NZ food contract award

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both of Northern Tasmania's federal MPs said they were dismayed that a $200 million contract to supply ration packs to the military went to New Zealand instead of Tasmanian company Forager Foods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.