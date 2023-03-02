The Examiner
Questions over Marinus costs to state

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:15am, first published March 2 2023 - 2:32pm
Dean Winter

Opposition Energy spokesman Dean Winter on Thursday suggested the state's biggest companies have been told to expect electricity transmission cost jumps of up to 40 per cent as a result of the expensive Marinus Link project to build two power cables under Bass Strait.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

