Opposition Energy spokesman Dean Winter on Thursday suggested the state's biggest companies have been told to expect electricity transmission cost jumps of up to 40 per cent as a result of the expensive Marinus Link project to build two power cables under Bass Strait.
"After nearly a decade of promises about the benefits of the second interconnector, don't you think it's about time that Tasmanians were told the truth about the cost to them of this project," Mr Winter asked during Question Time on Thursday morning.
In response, Premier Jeremy Rockliff accused Labor of "undermining confidence" in Tasmania and the $3 billion Marinus Link project.
"You come in every day and talk down Tasmania, you talk down Marinus Link, which is about enhancing our renewable energy self sufficiency for Tasmania," he said.
"Our connection to the national grid is critical to supporting our role in helping Australia and the rest of the world meet its emissions targets."
Earlier, Mr Winter criticised the government's introduction of its energy hardship scheme, which provides up to $20,000 in power price relief for large commercial and industrial businesses.
Mr Winter said the scheme, which was announced on Tuesday, would not help businesses that are currently in the process of re-negotiating their contracts or will do so in the future.
"You thought you could get away with announcing a support scheme to deal with hardship arising from your own broken promise that was only open to businesses that re-contracted within an hour of your speech - what are customers re-contracting now supposed to do," Mr Winter asked.
Mr Rockliff said that electricity prices peaked last year, and that the package was targeted at companies that were forced to sign new power contracts during the period of peak pricing.
"We are about supporting ... those businesses that did experience hardship."
