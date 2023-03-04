Here at The Examiner we photographers spend a lot of time talking and dreaming about new cameras.
Meanwhile, the accountants spend an equal amount of time not thinking about new cameras.
Nor dreaming about them. So little do they think about it that we have had barely any new gear for about five years.
Other than to replace the camera I lost, but then, that's another story.
Fortunately we photographers were all sitting down when the news came that we would have a camera upgrade.
Our old timer colleague Neil Richardson, who retired a couple of years back, was always sceptical with this sort of announcement.
"Did they say which year?", he would ask.
Once upon a time choosing a new camera was easy. It was either a new Nikon or Canon, depending on your existing kit of lenses.
And for us, it was Nikon.
Although not always would we get a choice. I was given a D2h a good many years ago, and that required therapy.
It was followed by a D300 (thumbs up), a D600 (thumbs down), and a D500 which I'm still using and loving.
Because the recent advancement of mirrorless camera technology requires upgrading of lenses as well as cameras, there's no reason why we should choose a Nikon kit.
Our in-house and former Camera House expert Rod recommended a break from the mainstream and tried to sell us on the idea of Olympus.
Paul and I, being long-term Nikon shooters, couldn't forsake our faith and ordered Nikon Z9s.
I think Rod muttered something about old dogs, leopards and spots, and if he didn't, I definitely heard him think it.
Which brings us to the best camera ever made.
It's been 15 years since Nikon released the best camera ever. The Examiner didn't buy me a D700, I had to buy my own.
And I'm still so impressed, it is my go-to whenever I feel like a before or after work photo-walk, or drive, or bike ride. Which is almost every day.
This camera is a handful, the body alone weighs in at one kilogram. When you have werewolf paws for hands like me, it's a very comfortable grasp.
The buttons are in all the right places.
When I want to go from single focus to continuous, it's a click of one switch. Single point focus to 3D? One click. Multimeter to spot meter? One click.
I've probably spent years of my life with my work camera scrolling through the tiny menu to change focus preference.
The old dinosaur (the camera, not me) was capable of seven frames a second, a very good effort for an SLR.
Of course, Rod, our mirrorless maestro, our Olympus aficionado, could, if he wanted, shoot 60 frames per second at 24 megapixels.
At that speed, he could shoot in a year almost as many pictures as our former colleague Scott Gelston could in a day.
But then, sometimes I wonder if as photographers we should have an element of skill in pressing the shutter button at the right moment, rather than picking the best later.
Which is where the D700 shines.
Straight out of camera every single one of those 12 million pixels sing a hallelujah chorus.
A tweak of a RAW file in Lightroom and each image is a work of art.
So if I could time travel, would I go back to 2008 and work with a D700 all over again?
No. I'd go back to 1990, choose a Nikon F3 with manual focus lenses, black and white film and a darkroom.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
