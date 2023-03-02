Molly Strano has kept the good times going for the Tasmanian Tigers after it was announced she had agreed to a new contract that will keep her in the red and green until 2026.
Having initially come across in 2021 from her native state of Victoria, Strano has made improvements to her game since day one.
After finishing the 2021-22 season with 11 wickets at an average of 30, the right-arm off-spinner had a stellar 22-23 campaign to end up with 22 wickets at a 22.36 average.
She has also been a consistent lower-order contributor for the Tigers, averaging around 19 runs over the two seasons.
Besides her individual performances, Strano has brought plenty of success to the Apple Isle, with both her campaigns culminating in back-to-back Women's National Cricket League trophies, although in contrasting fashion.
The Victorian said she had no second thoughts about extending her stay.
"We're building something special down here, over the last two years we've won two flags so it was hard to turn my back on that," she said.
"I'm big for creating meaningful relationships and friendships and I feel like I've really fitted in down here and have made some pretty special connections.
"It was a pretty easy decision in the end, a bit of a no-brainer to be here for another three years."
The 33-year-old said she plans on playing the rest of her professional cricket in Hobart.
"I'd ideally like to probably finish my career here. I don't envisage myself moving," she said.
"Whether that's in three years' time or any longer, I'm not sure at this stage, but I'd like to finish off as a Tiger."
On the back of her new contract, Strano admitted she'd like to do the same with the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL.
"I'd like to also don the purple for the next couple of years as well," she said. "I really like how I've been able to set my life up here in Hobart and play all my cricket from the same venue and for the same organisation.
"So hopefully, I can negotiate a purple contract as well. But they'll probably have to wait a little bit because we're in an embargo period."
