TCL finals time arrives for the competition's best

They have faced off in three of the last four premier league grand finals and on Saturday, Longford and Hadspen will do battle to qualify for another.
Despite missing the likes of Liam Reynolds, Nathan Balym and Tom Beckett last week, Hadspen slid into second to secure a qualifying-final berth.
"Longford have been the form side of the year, they've gone undefeated so credit where credit is due there but cricket is a funny game - it only takes a couple of moments of brilliance from individuals and games can usually change quite quickly," captain-coach Reynolds said.
"We're looking to put pressure on them all day, something we probably haven't done in roster games but that means little on Saturday."
All three of those players will return as Longford gain attacking batter Jackson Blair.
Despite Hadspen's last-minute entry into the match-up, Longford won't be taking their opponents lightly.
"We've got to make sure we are 100 per cent on our game," Howe said.
"It might have been a surprise for them to get there but they're still a dangerous team and they've got their two or three match-winners, whether it be with the ball or with the bat.
"Same as all year, consistency for us is going to be the key and obviously just building pressure over a long period of time."
After falling out of second spot last week, Evandale Panthers will be fighting for their place in the competition against Perth.
Coach Jonty Manktelow still found the silver lining despite last week's disappointing loss.
"We had a golden opportunity to finish second and have the double chance ... but at the end of the day, we still finished third and are in our debut finals appearance for premier league, which we are excited about," he said.
"Both games this year have come down to the wire ... so it's crucial that we bat well.
"Our last game got close but we were able to build partnerships and get towards the total in a positive way, even though it got close, we were able to get the job done."
The Panthers will make one change, with Josh Crase coming into the line-up.
Perth coach Mat Devlin said his side didn't take advantage of moments in their loss to Hadspen last week and is hoping to flip that on its head on Saturday.
"Evandale are much in the same boat as us, a young side who are trying to make our mark in premier league," Devlin said
"Obviously we are chasing the two top dogs in Longford and Hadspen, so I'm sure it will be a good test for both sides and it will come down to who takes their opportunities."
Last time the sides met, the Demons gave Manktelow an early chance before he went on to make 53 as Evandale chased down the runs with six balls to spare.
As they prepare to face what Devlin described as one of the league's best top orders, Perth regain Matthew Rigby from injury.
