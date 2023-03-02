A trip to Melbourne is on the cards for smart mare Majestic Diamond after she further enhanced her reputation as a first-up specialist at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The four-year-old is unbeaten in four runs when resuming from a spell but this time had only a narrow margin to spare over Skilendra and Jeremiah in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1220m).
Majestic Diamond has won five of her 11 careers starts and trainer Adam Trinder concedes that she will now be "difficult to place" in local races.
"I'm open-minded but she may have to head over for a Friday night mares' race around Moonee Valley," the trainer said.
"That would be suitable for her as a 72-rater and is probably where her future lies.
"But she will only have a short preparation.
"Because she'd only been lightly-raced, I did try to explore her a bit more last time in but she showed that, after three runs, she tends to taper off."
Trinder brought up a double with outsider Wardell in the other benchmark 68 race over 1420m which he said was more a relief than anything.
"He's been in the wilderness a bit because of feet issues and our farrier Maurice Jarman has done a fantastic job with him," the trainer said.
"He's also had a lot of TLC from the girls at home.
"He has therapeutic shoes on all the time and lives in feet wraps."
Wardell hadn't won for 15 months but the addition of blinkers and a change of tactics ended the drought.
"He has normally been a second-half of the field horse but, with the blinkers on first time, I said to Brendon (McCoull) ask the question of him and put him into the race," Trinder said.
McCoull settled the six-year-old in third place on the fence before easing out and coming around the leader on the home turn.
Wardell dashed 1-1/2 lengths clear and held that margin right to the line.
McCoull finished the night with three winners.
Well-travelled mare Milla's Ready had a tale of woe after many of her first 10 Tasmanian starts but luck finally went her way on Wednesday night.
Anthony Darmanin gave her one of his 'peach' rides, one out and one back, before she ran down the well-backed Myocardium in the Maiden Plate.
As trainer Stephen Lockhart explained, the win well overdue.
"She's been consistent and has been stiff at least a couple of times," Lockhart said.
"She was run off the track by a riderless horse in one race then had a rider come off in front of her in another.
"But she's also been her own worst enemy because of her (get-back) racing pattern.
"She jumped better this time and got into the box seat."
Milla's Ready had three starts in Sydney for Ron Quinton and three in Adelaide for Will Clarken before Lockhart bought her online for a big group of owners.
"We dabble in tried horses at online auctions and have had quite good success," the trainer said.
The Jackson Security Sweepstakes highlights the eight-race harness meeting at Burnie on Friday night and former NSW pacer Road Runner is drawn to open his Tasmanian account.
The five-year-old began his career with James Rattray in Sydney and was a winner at Goulburn and Menangle before being transferred to the trainer's brother Todd in Tasmania 12 months ago.
He's had eight starts since for just three minor placings but, from the pole around the tight Burnie circuit, he won't get a better chance to break through.
After two placings at Carrick, he was seventh behind the talented Big Boy Mal in the Harry Holgate final at Mowbray before an unplaced run in higher grade in Hobart last Friday.
He drew the pole last start and settled behind the early leader but, when that horse was eased, he had to be restrained and went into a break, losing his position.
Rattray will be looking to hold the front this week and Road Runner will be hard to get around if he does.
The meeting starts at 6.30pm and all races are listed to have Sky 2 coverage.
The autumn harness racing carnival continues in Hobart on Sunday night with eight heats or preludes of feature races.
The opening heat of the group 1 Tasmania Cup sees Victorians The Raconteur and Rackemup Tigerpie taking on most of the top locals.
